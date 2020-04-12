GV Gardeners: Easter lilies represent purity, hope

Easter Lilies are the fourth largest crop in wholesale value in the United States’ gift plant market, surpassed in sales by poinsettias, mums, and azaleas. Seasonally, these sophisticated, sweet-scented white trumpet flowers fill floral shops, garden centers, and nurseries.
When buying an Easter Lily (Lilium longiflorum), look for a plant with blooms in various stages, from tight buds to open flowers. Leaves should be deep green and dense from the soil upward. Always check buds, flowers, and foliage for insects or disease.
When home, remove any decorative foil paper from the container that can hinder drainage. The foil may be left on for a few days after punching a hole in the bottom to allow surplus water to escape.
Easter Lilies in containers need humidity. Line the bottom of a saucer or pie tin with gravel, covering the pebbles with water. Then set the potted plant onto the gravel, keeping the plant away from drafts and heat sources.
Bright indirect light is preferred indoors, with daytime temperatures between
65 to 75 degrees Fahrenheit. Place the plant in a cool room at night and blossoms will last longer. Pinch off the yellow anthers inside each bloom as it opens. Removing spent flowers as they begin to fade will encourage more bloom.
Do not fertilize the lily for at least a month. Forced lilies have been grown in greenhouses and been given sufficient fertilizer in the soil to feed them for at least 30 days. Water the plant only when the soil feels dry to the touch, being careful to not overwater. Allow foliage to die back naturally to re-energize the bulb.
When well cared for, Easter Lily bulbs will multiply yearly. Caution: the bulbs are very poisonous to cats … just one leaf can be fatal!
To replant outdoors, Lilies do best if planted in spring or autumn when the plant is dormant. Until the bulb can be planted, continue to water regularly to prevent its drying out.
Remember that Easter Lily bulbs like their roots in shade (under a generous mulch layer) and their heads in the sun. When frost danger is past, trim away any dead foliage and plant bulbs outdoors. They prefer six hours of sunlight daily. Water frequently during dry periods, spring through fall, and keep well mulched. When new growth is approximately 3 inches above the soil, feed with a complete (10-10-10) fertilizer.
Easter Lilies give off a special sweet fragrance that can permeate the entire house, and its graceful alabaster-white flowers help give more meaning to the season.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.