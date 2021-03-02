GV gardeners: Early blooms in the desert garden

Despite a year of extreme heat, drought, and dry air, the following plants growing in desert gardens have one thing in common. Each of these plants has added bright color to the local landscape while in bloom during early February.
• Bottlebrush is an Australian native shrub with colorful red flowers in dense spikes or round clusters consisting mainly of long, bristle-like stamens. Especially attractive to hummingbirds, this evergreen is tolerant of heat, cold, and poor soils.
• Angelita Daisy, a member of the sunflower family, blooms nearly year-round with small bright yellow daisy-like flowers on narrow stems held high above clumps of dark green foliage. In just a few years it has become very popular among both landscape designers and gardeners.
• Ornamental Pear trees are often seen used as a “street tree” due to their cold hardiness and early blooming. Flowers are produced in white clusters and in autumn the leaves change to colorful purples and bright red.
• Viburnam is a large shrub with handsome, leather-like deep green foliage and clusters of white, lightly fragrant flowers. Blossoms are followed by bright colored fruit much appreciated by birds. This plant prefers a partly shady location during the hottest months.
This year some plants have reacted uniquely to local weather conditions. Others continue “spot on” with their usual timetable, regardless of lack of monsoon season rains, record-breaking high temperatures, and on-going low humidity. The plants above fall into the last category, which can both surprise and delight the observant gardener.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in Sahuarita.