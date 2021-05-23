GV Gardeners: Desert willow trees in bloom

For the past couple of weeks, native Desert Willow trees have decorated our environment with their fragrant, orchid-like flowers. This tree is not a true willow, but a member of the family of blooming plants that includes certain Trumpet Vines and Yellowbell Shrubs.
Desert Willow (Chilopsis linearis) is widespread in the wild along dry washes and roadsides. Cultivation takes place throughout the Southwest United States and Northern Mexico.
It possesses several arid-adapted characteristics. For example, it has tap roots that reach down 50 feet or more in search of needed water. The leaves have a waxy coating that limits evaporation. During long periods of extreme heat and drought, its leaves will fall and the tree will become dormant. When next the rains arrive, new leaves are produced and photosynthesis restarts.
Because of its long, slender, light green leaves, the deciduous Desert Willow tree looks much like a traditional willow. However, it puts on quite a show when covered with bell-shaped flowers sporting flared ends and ruffled edges. Blossom colors range from white to lavender to pink and deep burgundy. These handsome flowers attract hummingbirds, but are pollinated primarily by large, black, noisy carpenter bees.
Many commercially available Desert Willows are seedless hybrids. Generally, a tree will produce slender seed pods 4- to 12-inches long which hang on throughout winter. Paper-like, winged seeds are released from the pods and easily germinate. Hence, the seedless varieties have become more popular with buyers.
With regular watering, this fast-growing tree will add 3 feet annually for several years before slowing down growth. Most mature around 20 feet high and 15 feet wide. It will survive on rainfall alone; however, for the best appearance, water once or twice a month during the hot season. When established, the easy-care tree does not require fertilizer and is not susceptible to pests or disease.
Desert Willow may be the perfect tree for a spot with intense reflected heat. It may be planted any time of year in full sun or partial shade. It has been shown to establish more reliably if in leaf when planted. Tolerant of most soil types, it does require excellent drainage.
Selecting your Desert Willow when it is in bloom will assure that you get the exact flower color that you prefer. With its graceful foliage and striking flowers, this tree can give your landscape years of native beauty.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.