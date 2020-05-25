This spring has provided exceptionally dense blooms on perennials, shrubs, vines, ground cover and trees. Each springtime the desert magically turns into a wonderland of colorful bloom; perhaps this year we have been given extra beauty.
Creating a spectacular viewing event at The Arid Garden, public demonstration garden just off Camino Encanto in Desert Hills I., has been a trio of desert trees densely covered with blossoms. If you miss this occasion, there is usually a repeat performance during monsoon season.
The old Palo Verde (Parkinsonia spec) tree in this garden is beginning to drop its bright yellow flowers to provide a colorful carpet beneath. Reliably cold hardy to 10-degrees Fahrenheit, and drought tolerant, the official Arizona State Tree can grow 15 to 30 feet tall and wide. The Palo Verde at the demonstration garden has a climbing cactus wandering through its branches, which gives another show in summer when it is covered with large white, night-blooming flowers.
Continuing down the path, the eye is jolted by what looks like a large specimen tree covered in pink-to-purple, lightly-scented, orchid-shaped blossoms. Desert Willow (Chilopsis linearis) is not a true willow, but was originally called this because of its similar long, thin, drooping leaves. Widely hybridized, this tree can be found with many colors of flowers, and either with seeds or seedless.
Desert Willow is deciduous, reaches 25 feet tall and wide, maintaining a long
bloom season of spring through fall. This tree creates a quantity of litter from both spent flowers and leaves. However, the many colorful hummingbirds it attracts are always a delight.
A favorite among visitors to the Arid Garden is the Texas Olive (Cordia boissieri) tree. Also called Mexican Olive, this is not a true olive tree. Its common name comes from the resulting fruit which resemble olives. Lush dark green foliage and a display of showy white flowers make for an exceptionally decorative plant.
Flowers are large and in clusters, producing a spectacular scene whether close up or from a distance.
Texas Olive can be trained as a small single-trunk tree or allowed to grow into a large shrub. Maturing at 10 to 15 feet high and wide, it is cold hardy into the 20s; with lower temperatures it suffers leaf and stem damage. Frost damaged leaves turn brown in winter, hang onto the tree, then drop slowly. Both fallen leaves and spent flowers can require litter cleanup.
These are but a few of the eye-popping trees in our springtime desert. It will not be long until seasonal rains will turn the desert floor to green… cactus flowers bursting into bright colors… double rainbows… all nature’s gifts for our next round of enjoyment.