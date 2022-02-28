GV Gardeners: Desert plants for patio and poolside

A tidy architectural plant year around, the Gopher Spurge produces lots of dazzling color to any garden spot each spring.

 Mary Kidnocker photos For the GVNews | Sahuarita Sun

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

There are a number of clean, un-armed, sun tolerant plants that can additionally provide a colorful, lush dimension to the desert patio or swimming pool. Following are a few options to consider a few.

Perhaps the tree recommended as the cleanest is the Mastic, a spreading evergreen maturing at about 25 feet tall. It is long-lived and dense enough to use as a screen for blocking views. A typical sample can be found at The Arid Garden in Desert Hills I.

GV Gardeners: Desert plants for patio and poolside

Low-litter Desert Milkweed, which produces little foliage but a number of creamy flowers, is necessary for migrating Monarch butterflies.

When considering low litter shrubs, consider Desert or Pineleaf Milkweeds, or the vertical-growing Candelilla. These plants have minimal foliage, yet add a structural element, bloom during summer, and attract Monarch and Queen butterflies.

GV Gardeners: Desert plants for patio and poolside

Candelilla adds a strong vertical element to patio or poolside.

Very important near the pool is the term “un-armed,” meaning without spines, thorns, or sharp edges. For example, Squid Agave is a mid-sized, bright green, totally soft-to-the-touch, architectural plant.

Red Hesperaloe is another tidy plant which has deep red flowers that remain on the stalk so long that it seems to always be in bloom. For contrast, there is also a variety with creamy yellow blossoms from spring through fall.

Gopher Spurge cannot be overlooked in a list of low litter plants. Its unique form is spiced by its bright chartreuse-green stacked leaves and colorful spring flowers.

Any of this list of “clean” plants should now be readily available at area nurseries and garden stores. When choosing, remember that pools and patios are for relaxation and entertainment … not brooms and blowers.

Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?