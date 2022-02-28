GV Gardeners: Desert plants for patio and poolside

There are a number of clean, un-armed, sun tolerant plants that can additionally provide a colorful, lush dimension to the desert patio or swimming pool. Following are a few options to consider a few.
Perhaps the tree recommended as the cleanest is the Mastic, a spreading evergreen maturing at about 25 feet tall. It is long-lived and dense enough to use as a screen for blocking views. A typical sample can be found at The Arid Garden in Desert Hills I.
When considering low litter shrubs, consider Desert or Pineleaf Milkweeds, or the vertical-growing Candelilla. These plants have minimal foliage, yet add a structural element, bloom during summer, and attract Monarch and Queen butterflies.
Very important near the pool is the term “un-armed,” meaning without spines, thorns, or sharp edges. For example, Squid Agave is a mid-sized, bright green, totally soft-to-the-touch, architectural plant.
Red Hesperaloe is another tidy plant which has deep red flowers that remain on the stalk so long that it seems to always be in bloom. For contrast, there is also a variety with creamy yellow blossoms from spring through fall.
Gopher Spurge cannot be overlooked in a list of low litter plants. Its unique form is spiced by its bright chartreuse-green stacked leaves and colorful spring flowers.
Any of this list of “clean” plants should now be readily available at area nurseries and garden stores. When choosing, remember that pools and patios are for relaxation and entertainment … not brooms and blowers.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone