GV Gardeners: Delightfully different desert plants

Some plants in the Southwest stand out because of their uniqueness, especially as viewed by those of us from non-arid parts of the country. To help your landscape acquire that special “desert” appearance, following are just a few options to be considered.
• Gaura in spring magically produce long, branched and blooming stalks which rise above the plant. Next white, delicate star-like flowers emerge from pink buds and produce an illusion of a cloud floating over the garden.
• Ocotillo is a tall, multi-stemmed perennial with a number of dark gray canes growing from the plant base and shedding their small leaves at first sign of drought. With moisture the leaves return along with showy, red tubular flowers hanging like tassels from stem tips.
• Octopus Agave has long, slender arching leaves resembling octopus arms. This plant will die after blooming but first produces a tall stalk lined with baby plants that can be gently removed and planted.
• Passion Vine is covered with unique white and purple flowers. The colorful petals are topped with a fringe of hair-like structures called the corona. Additionally, this is a preferred host plant for the bright orange Gulf Fritillary Butterfly.
• Yucca has long been used by Native Americans for its food, fiber and medicine. These multi-headed perennials produce magnificent, tall bloom stalks topped with clusters of white bell-shaped flowers.
There are a number of desert plants that have uncommon characteristics, setting them apart from the rest. Choose from the unique selection of native and arid-adapted selections to turn your landscape into a “picture of the Southwest.”
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.