GV Gardeners: Delightful autumn in local desert garden

Area residents and visitors are fortunate to have a tidy, tranquil garden for their enjoyment from dawn to dusk every day of the week. Located in Desert Hills I, just off Camino Encanto, The Arid Garden is supported by local non-profit organization, Green Valley Gardeners, and is maintained by just over a dozen volunteers.
Most plant varieties have identification signs, so this is a perfect place for new desert gardeners to learn about native, desert-adapted, and low water using vegetation. To gather information, bring a notebook and camera when walking through the garden. Thanks to the men and women who devote hours each week to its care, the peaceful cozy atmosphere is often shared with only masses of butterflies accompanied by cheerful birdsongs.
Current late season flowers continuing to bloom are: California Fuchsia, Mexican Oregano, Asclepias, Desert Marigold, Angelita Daisies, Bower Vine, Apache Plume, Turpentine Bush, Rabbitbrush, and Chocolate Flower. In a brightly painted wheelbarrow, find Dusty Miller, Asparagus Fern, Purple Heart, and even Parsley.
Many plants in the garden are either donated or were “found” seedlings from another area. Examples of these are Trailing Indigo, a unique Crested Cholla, Elephant Food, Kalanchoe, Trichocereus Cactus, and several starts of Starfish Cactus. Not all such transplants are successful, but each is worth a try and generally the survival rate is high.
After years of a rocky, steep southwest slope in the garden, it was recently decided to reconfigure, construct a wandering flagstone path, and incorporate appropriate plantings. Dangerously prickly Agave plants were removed to the edges, soft seedlings were found elsewhere and replanted, colorful “support posts” were added to the steepest spots, and this corner has taken on a new and safer character.
There are more than a few things that should not be missed in this garden. For example, the large, multi-armed cactus just inside the front gate that, when days seasonally become shorter and nights cooler, turns from typical green to a deep red. The first year, it was alarming; now, each spring’s return-to-normal seems “magical.”
Then there is the climbing Applecactus that for years has wandered back and forth through the old Palo Verde tree. The past bloom period it produced more than 60 large, white blossoms during one night. This was a spectacle to behold! Each flower subsequently became a piece of round, bright red fruit ... turning the cactus into an “apple tree look-alike and pleasing each hungry bird in the garden.
This is just a short description of this special place. Every desert garden needs a comfortable, shady area in which to relax and enjoy the views. The Arid Garden currently has a dozen benches scattered about for resting and appreciating the scene. Stop by and be delighted!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.