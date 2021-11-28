GV Gardeners: December a time for garden planning

December is a perfect time to begin planning any future landscape changes such as selecting new plants or deciding which to repot, transplant, or remove entirely. Soon the new crop of garden catalogs will be showing up in the mailbox. To prevent fast and perhaps unwise decisions, first do some research.
Carefully peruse the catalogs with a realistic eye. Keep in mind that the pictured plants may not be as breathtaking in arid desert soil on 100-degree days as where they were photographed.
Look over garden catalogs and ask yourself a few important questions. In which part of the country were the shown plants grown? Which growing zones are recommended? Are the plants drought tolerant? How cold hardy are they? Can they accept hot summer temperatures? Do they prefer full or partial sun; maybe shade? How soon will they outgrow the spot you have in mind?
An afternoon walk through Tohono Chul Park or Tucson Botanical Gardens can be helpful. Perhaps you can discover new ways to use water-conserving plants, create vignettes for wildlife, meditation, barrio, and xeriscape themes. Use both a camera and notebook while enjoying a stroll as you come up with a new plan for the next growing season.
For local planning sites, visit The Arid Garden off Camino Encanto in Desert Hills I, where volunteers are present on Friday mornings; or Desert Meadows Park near Abrego and Continental Drives, on Wednesdays.
Visitors are welcomed at either location, both community projects of Green Valley Gardeners.
Consult any of a number of excellent reference guides on Southwest gardening. Among those written by Tucson area plant experts are: “Cool Plants for Hot Gardens” by Greg Starr; “Gardeners Guide to Cactus” by Scott Calhoun; “Desert Landscaping” by George Brookbank; or any books written by Mary Irish or the late Warren Jones.
For specific gardening questions, speak with a Master Gardener at the Pima County Extension Service, 1100 White House Canyon Road, or phone 520-648-0808, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until noon.
During December, listen closely to local weather forecasts and plan to protect any cold sensitive plants when temperatures drop into the 30s. For winter’s frosty nights, include a supply of old bedsheets, light blankets, or commercial frost cloth with which to cover sensitive plants. Styrofoam cups can be used to cover the growing tips of columnar cactus.
Most plants require less water during winter; therefore, if you have not already done so, this is the time to reduce the frequency of drip irrigation for the coming season.
If you are exhausted from all of this planning, there is still time to plant colorful annuals such as Petunia, Pansy, Snapdragon, Dianthus, Stock and Sweet Alyssum. Also remember to plan lots of time to enjoy December’s holiday festivities.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.