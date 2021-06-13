GV Gardeners: Countdown to our Monsoon season

The calendar says that monsoon time is just about here, but the heavens don’t seem so sure. Even trained meteorologists rarely agree on predictions for storm season rains. Rainfall any time of the year is much appreciated by desert residents and vegetation alike … by this time it seems earned!
Water usage by Arizona’s agriculture, industries, and residences far exceeds the recharge from rainfall. Our desert ground water is alkaline and high in salt content, whereas rainfall is neutral and nearly devoid of salts. Plants and trees can tell the difference and appreciate fresh rain much more than processed water from the faucet.
During an average rain year, nearly 60,000 gallons of rain water is received on a typical residential lot. Often black plastic landscape fabric and drainage ditches direct water away from the property. This water then runs down the street and into nearby washes. From there, much runs into the Santa Cruz River where it later may spill over the desert floor somewhere near Tucson.
Water harvesting is one of the oldest known gardening methods, and is still being used by the Tohono O’odham and Hopi Native Americans. All that’s needed is rain and a place to store it. Rain water harvesting systems can be as simple as contouring the landscape so the water flows to the garden or construction of mini-basins around plants and trees.
River rock cover in the channels prevents washing out, slows the water flow, and is aesthetically pleasing in the landscape. Mini-basins or shallow depressions around plants are simple to create, and adding rock will maintain the form of the basins.
When constructing berms around plants, be careful to not accidentally damage hidden roots. Building by adding soil at the drip line is preferred to digging down within the drip line. Collecting water in these basins will provide plants with a bigger, deeper drink.
Gutters and downspouts on structures allow for collecting the rainwater that hits the roofs. It can then be channeled directly to the garden or stored for later use. Commercially, there are many sophisticated, expensive systems. However, for simplicity, old-fashioned rain barrels are still available, cost less, and collect a fair amount of water.
All vegetation responds to monsoon season rains, but some plants are so spectacular they are often referred to as “barometer plants.” In this group are Ocotillo and many varieties of Texas Rangers. These plants seem to recognize higher humidity and coming rains, so cannot wait to burst into bloom.
Wildflowers such as white Prickly Poppies, bright yellow Arizona Poppies, and dazzling Datura suddenly appear along roadsides during monsoon season.
Among densely flowering trees are Texas Olive and Kidneywood. Perennials that bloom profusely at this time are Mexican Oregano, Arizona Yellowbells, Cosmos, Gaillardia, and Damianita Daisies, along with Queens Wreath and Yellow Morning Glory vines.
Monsoon season is the best time to plant cactus, succulents, and palm trees. All of these establish quickly and develop best in hot weather. Many of the Torch Cactus, or Trichocereus, will bloom again after several previous flowering flushes.
So now a variety of rain-responsive plants have been selected, the river-rock-lined channels are prepared, and mini-basins are created around trees and shrubs. So, the landscape appears to be ready for a season of “monsoon season madness.” All we now need is the rain!
