GV Gardeners: Colorful penstemon for the desert garden

There has been no way to miss the gorgeous, tall pink flowers that have popped up along the interstate, city streets, common areas, even surprisingly in your own backyard. These wildflowers are Parry Penstemon and although showing up each spring, this year they have been more plentiful than for many years.
Penstemon, also called “Beardtongue,” are related to Snapdragons. You will notice that the blooms open from the bottom of the flower spike upward, the same as Snaps. There are 270 known species of these perennials, found from tropical forests to prairies to conifer forests to the desert floor.
The brilliantly colored tubular flowers are favorites of hummingbirds, small finches, and a variety of bees. Desert Penstemon are very drought tolerant and will die from too much moisture. In general, twice monthly watering during hot weather is adequate, relying on rainfall in winter. They require full sun or filtered shade. Too much shade can cut flower production as well as increase disease risk.
The dazzling pink blossoms of Parry Penstemon (Penstemon parryi) are special in the mostly yellow-flowered desert. This early bloomer often starts flowering as early as February and continues through April. With silvery green leaves, its flower stalks can reach 4 feet high. A fast-growing plant, it is hardy down to 15 degrees Fahrenheit.
Another flashy Penstemon is the Firecracker (P. eatonii) which creates clusters of bright scarlet-red flowers in late winter and early spring. This fast grower is cold hardy to minus-10 degrees, and drought tolerant.
Superb Penstemon (P. superbus) shows off from mid-spring to June, with its brilliant coral-red flowers. Given a little extra water, this perennial can easily reach up to 6 feet high, so allow space and be ready to stake in windy areas.
Palmer’s Penstemon (P. palmeri) offers a sweet scent from its light pink flowers. This large and showy plant blooms spring through September. Its bloom stalks reach 6 feet high. It is very cold hardy, surviving down to minus-30 degrees without damage.
Rock Penstemon (P. baccharifolius) is a shrubby 2-by-2-foot summer bloomer. Vibrant rose-red flowers are produced intermittently on short stalks through the hottest months. This Texas native needs extremely well-drained soil, prefers some afternoon shade in summer, and is cold hardy to 5 degrees F.
When encouraging Penstemon, a general fertilizer like Osmocote time-release or MiracleGro water soluble mixes are recommended by growers. Begin applications in February and continue throughout the growing season. Follow label instructions carefully.
Remove dried flower stems after the seeds ripen. To naturalize, simply toss the dry seed around the garden. To relocate Penstemon, do so when not in bloom by taking a large root ball with as much root mass as possible. Plant high, leaving the top of the root ball just above surrounding soil to avoid burying the plant crown.
To establish young plants and develop a strong root system, water twice weekly during the first few weeks. It may also be necessary to protect tender plants from rabbits by using poultry wire barriers for the first year.
