GV Gardeners: Color, color everywhere in the landscape

In just one week spring officially arrives, so it is time to seriously plan for changes and additions to the landscape. Choosing plants by color can add brilliance to the garden along with a trace of magic!
If the brightness of red, yellow, and orange flowers interests you, there are a large number of choices. For instance, consider perennial Mexican Honeysuckle with its splashes of vivid orange tubular flowers that are a magnet for hummingbirds year around. Long blooming Damianita is a feature when covered with dazzling yellow daisies atop herb-scented deep green foliage.
Among other options with warm colored flowers are: Yellowbells, Orangebells, Silky Gold Milkweed, crimson Baja Fairyduster, and any of a number of Salvias with red-to-pink and coral blossoms. Another show-stopper is Blanket Flower, or Gaillardia, which contains all of the warm colors on each large daisy-like flower.
Hues of lavender and pale blues add a certain calm to the landscape. Trailing Purple Lantana with its small, fragrant leaves and soft lavender flowers creates drifts of cool color from spring through autumn, while spreading 3 to 6 feet.
Among summer bloomers are Blue Plumbago with its large periwinkle flower clusters, and deep-purple flowered Sandpaper Verbena. For winter visitors, a good choice is Rosemary with its tiny blue flowers crowding the sharp-scented foliage.
If xeriscape gardening is of interest, there is a large selection of colorful cactus and succulents that flourish in our desert. Among these are Mammillaria, Texas Lady Fingers, Claret Cup Cactus, Fire Sticks, Elephant Food, Arizona Rainbow, and spineless Paper Spine Cactus.
Spectacular Trichocereus Torch Cactus will soon start producing their colonies of huge, brilliant flowers. Even their various names hint at the exceptional colors: June Noon, Raspberry, Orange Parfait, Sunflower, Volcanic Sunset, Flying Saucer, Lavender, and First Light.
This is the time of year when a number of area non-profit groups present their annual spring fundraising plant sales. Green Valley Gardeners will have plants for sale on Thursday through Saturday, March 17 through March 19, starting at 9 a.m. daily at Desert Meadows Park on La Huerta Drive just off Abrego Drive behind Prestige Assisted Living.
Plant Sale funds support community projects including: The Arid Garden, Historic Canoa Ranch Gardens, Desert Meadows Park, Ogden Community Gardens, plus the beautification and maintenance of many Green Valley street medians.
Spring is on the way and now is the time to think about changes to the landscape.
Why not start by perusing available plant choices … especially those with eye-popping color to make your space dazzle!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.