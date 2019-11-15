GV Gardeners: Choose cactus varieties for winter color

Winter color can come from bright annuals, leafy plants, and certain succulents. Cactus also can add a spark of drama to the cool season by their flowers, their skin, or spicy colored thorns.
Devil’s Tongue (Ferocactus latispinus) is a broad-spined barrel cactus that produces surprisingly purple-lavender flowers in late winter. The rest of the year this plant’s uniqueness comes from its curved, intense red and yellow central spines. Requiring little care, this plant is a good choice for its vivid bloom.
Santa Rita Prickly Pear (Opuntia santa-rita) with its lavender-gray pads adds soft color to the landscape. Low temperatures or extreme dryness encourage an even deeper purple. This plant has become symbolic of our desert, and every garden should have one.
Golden Barrel Cactus (Echinocactus grusonii) is a great contrast with the color purple. Brilliant golden spines emphasize its distinctive barrel shape, making it a perfect focal point in the landscape. Where growing in road medians, these cactus appear to “glow” on a sunny day.
There are also several red-spined barrel cactus, each a bit different yet similar.
Commercially available are Ferocactus pringlei and F. stainesii. Very much alike, these plants are often identified as the same variety. Besides producing multiple offsets, they can grow to nearly 5 feet high by 2 feet wide. The stainesii has orange flowers, while the harder-to-find pringlei has red and yellow blooms. Either of these cactus makes an authentic statement in the landscape.
A favorite red-spined barrel cactus at The Arid Garden is Ferocactus gracilis. Its thick, ringed spines are somewhat flattened, allowing for more surface of bright red color. When moist or backlit by the sun, the rich, red spines shine like a neon light!
The Arizona Rainbow Cactus (Echinocereus rigidissimus) should be considered for containers or small cactus gardens. Growing to just 9 inches high, its short spines wrap around the erect stem in showy bands of red, white, and yellow… giving the impression of a rainbow. Its brilliant pink-to-purple blossoms are large, showy, and up to 3 inches wide. This plant is a real beauty year round.
Pincushion Cactus (Mammillaria spec.) bloom prolifically at all times of the year depending on variety. There are approximately 250 varieties of these sun-loving plants, most of which are small, globe-shaped, and thickly covered with spines.
There are commonly two or three flushes of bloom annually. Petite blossoms form rings around the plant’s crown, often in shades of pink.
All of these plants are easy care, drought tolerant, cold hardy and desert adapted. With these attributes and the dazzle they add to the cool season scene, why not become a collector of cactus for your winter garden.
