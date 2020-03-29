GV Gardeners: Celebrating April, National Garden Month

Just ahead is the first full month of spring, Arbor Day, Earth Day, and the official National Garden Month. Perhaps now is the time to discuss ways we might further beautify our environment.
For example, this is a good time to feed most annuals, perennials, shrubs and trees with a balanced fertilizer mix (10-10-10). For cactus and succulents, use the same mix at half-strength. For good distribution, always water plants both before and immediately after applying the fertilizer.
As temperatures rise and the sun shifts position, remember to adjust the drip irrigation timer to increase the frequency (watering more often). However, do not change the time each cycle runs. Irrigation gets trickier and requires more vigilance as summer conditions arrive.
Cactus and succulents may be planted any time from spring through summer. Be sure to transplant in the direction the plant was previously facing. For customer reference, most nurseries mark the south side of containers. Continue to observe newly installed plants for signs of sunburn. Temperatures can rise quickly during April, and pale or yellowing surfaces may mean sunburn. To protect from harsh seasonal sun, cover with a piece of shade cloth or window screening available from a hardware or garden center.
Nurseries are currently overflowing with colorful annuals. Choose carefully because some available varieties may be troublesome or will not survive during the desert’s summer temperatures.
With good water management, the following annuals will withstand the heat: Sunflowers, Gaillardia, Verbena, Pentas, Vinca, Coreopsis, Hollyhocks, Marigolds and Zinnias. Any of these will make good replacements for cool season pansies, petunias and snapdragons, which will soon begin to languish.
Roses are developing toward full bloom, so plan to be diligent about removing any spent flowers. Regular watering and fertilizing of roses should also become a garden priority during April.
Vegetable gardeners still have time to set out radishes, tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, or summer squash transplants. If there is not enough garden space, any of these plants will thrive in a carefully watered container on a sunny patio. It’s amazing how even a small edible harvest can spark enthusiastic gardening.
This is the perfect month to enjoy the special beauty of desert wildflowers, especially this year after the many winter rainfall events at just the right times. Among the wildflowers blooming at The Arid Garden and Desert Meadows Park are: Desert Marigold, Parry Penstemon, Native Verbena, Spreading Fleabane, Desert Bluebells, Bahia, Moss Verbena, Globe Mallow, Mexican Poppy and Desert Lupine.
Arbor Day and Earth Day will be recognized later in the month, but National Garden Month can be commemorated throughout April … celebrate the gift of gardening!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.