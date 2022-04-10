GV Gardeners: Celebrate National Volunteer Week in the garden

Each April, National Volunteer Week is celebrated to recognize the impact that volunteers have on our daily lives. In 2022, the week of April 17 through 23, is the time to acknowledge volunteer appreciation. Without its many dedicated volunteers, the wheels of Green Valley would surely grind to a halt. Upon retirement, seniors have discovered that the benefits of volunteering are unsurpassed … to themselves and to others.
Thirty-six years ago, The Arid Garden off Camino Encanto in Desert Hills, was developed by the Men’s Garden Club of Green Valley. The local service organization was made up of those interested in desert gardening. Since 1986, this public garden has been continually upgraded and maintained by a handful of devoted volunteers.
The club’s name has changed to Green Valley Gardeners; volunteer faces have changed, but attitudes are still positive and committed. However, this site has other volunteers as well. In the garden it is routine to allow unknown plants the opportunity to grow until they can be identified.
Seedlings are often brought in by the wind or by visiting birds. In a large garden, many seeds arrive but only a select few are able to germinate and produce a healthy plant. When left to mature, the results can be downright surprising!
Rocky slopes and bare spaces have become home to patches of colorful Common Dogweed (Dyssodia). Growing only 8 inches high, its tiny bright yellow flowers light up the low mounds of dark green foliage year around. Dyssodia flourishes in the soil or gravel, sometimes through even a crack in the concrete.
Welcome groundcovers are Desert Verbena (V. gooddingii) and Moss Verbena (V. pulchella), both with bright lavender flower clusters. The pretty blossoms of these perennials make a convenient landing pad for butterflies. A self-seeder, their youngsters prosper in any leftover damp spot in the garden.
Several years ago a small gray-leafed plant appeared, partially beneath a large Chuparosa bush (Justicia californica). Both plants are happy with this arrangement … Chuparosa a winter bloomer sharing space with warm-season flowering Bahia (B. absinthifolia). Thereafter, dozens of small Penstemon (Penstemon parryi) seedlings emerged. With careful water management, this area could turn out to be a show-stopper!
When suddenly a number of small plants with large, soft-to-the-touch leaves began to appear along the edges of a prickly cactus area, it was decided that the contrast was too good to lose. After meticulous watering and remaining vigilant about not stepping on them, a new Indian Mallow (Abutilon incanum) garden developed.
Leaves are 3-inches long, gray-green, and covered with fine hair. They grow 3-feet high and are loaded with pleasing peach flowers … another winning volunteer!
The really priceless volunteers at The Arid Garden are the dedicated men and women who spend each Friday morning planting, trimming, watering, raking, fertilizing, and cleaning. In return they receive joy watching the garden flourish because of their skill and efforts. Why not stop by soon and express your thanks to all of the special volunteers?
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.