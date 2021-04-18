GV Gardeners: Cascading vines in the landscape

Vines that grow up and over trellises, pergolas, banks and walls are both graceful and seasonally breathtaking. Some are delicate and wispy; others are robust and tough; many are densely covered with colorful flowers. Several will try to cover anything that gets in the way.
Options for the desert include Pink Trumpet Vine, Queen’s Wreath, Trumpet Creeper, Tombstone Rose, Arizona Grape Ivy, and Tangerine Crossvine. Many have tendrils that twirl around, grabbing whatever may be close by. Others, like Tombstone Rose, simply toss out their long stems to hang over anything they can reach.
Without a trellis, a vine can be planted at the base of a tree, and as it climbs it can create the illusion of eye-catching flowers coming from an otherwise sparsely leafed tree. Queen’s Wreath (Antigonon leptopus) is often recommended for desert landscapes. Although winter deciduous, its large leaves add summer shade on stems up to 40 feet long with clusters of pink flowers. It is cold hardy to 28 degrees Fahrenheit and root hardy to 20 degrees.
A real show-stopper is Tangerine Beauty Crossvine (Bignonia capreolata) when covered with 2-inch orange trumpet blossoms with yellow throats. The dense flowers last for weeks in spring and summer. Seasoned gardeners say that this specimen has more flowers per foot than any other plant. Also it is a draw to both hummingbirds and butterflies.
Tangerine Crossvine can be slow starting, but will become a fast grower to 30 feet long. It has tendrils, so trains well to trellises, arbors and fences. Once established it needs only occasional water, even when planted in full sun. This vine is cold hardy to 10 to 15 degrees and not susceptible to serious pests or disease.
In The Arid Garden, off Camino Encanto in Desert Hills I, there are examples of vigorous Tangerine Beauty vines on the entry area fence and climbing a free-standing trellis within the garden. These plants have been in bloom for two weeks while continuing to produce more buds.
If orange is not a favorite color, there is Pink Trumpet Vine (Podranea ricasoliana) which has large open-throat flowers that may even bloom throughout a mild winter. Colors vary from pale pink to mauve and purple, with light striping on the petals. Although it blooms in partial shade, flowers are more abundant in full sun. An example of this vine can be seen on the front fence at The Arid Garden.
Vines can serve a number of purposes in the environment, yet require very little ground space. Whether to soften a stucco wall, for quick shade, as a privacy screen, for wind protection, as groundcover on a steep bank, or simply to add a touch of grace to the landscape, vines may be the right answer.