GV Gardeners: Bulbs for the Desert Landscape

Let’s first define the somewhat loose term of “bulbs.” The following are all generally referred to as bulbs.
Corms are short, flat stems that grow beneath the soil and produce flowering Crocus, Freesia, and Gladiolus.
A rhizome is an elongated, swollen, underground stem from which comes Calla Lily, Iris, Canna, and Agapanthus.
Growing from a tuber, which is a swollen root, are Anemone, Caladium, Dahlia, and Ranunculus.
Examples of true bulbs are the familiar Onions, Daffodil, Rain Lily, Tulip, Amaryllis, and Spider Lily.
Suited best for the desert Southwest are bulbs that are summer dormant and grow during the mild winters. Now is the time to shop for those that are large, and firm-to-the-touch. Do not clean off any dry protective material that may be attached to the bulb. If received by mail, immediately unpack and inspect for insects or damage.
Do not store any bulbs in plastic. If unable to plant right away, keep bulbs in a paper bag to allow air circulation.
Both Tulip and Hyacinth bulbs need to be pre-chilled before blooming. Place these into a paper bag and store in the refrigerator vegetable-crisper for 3 to 4 weeks before planting by early December.
It is advised that bulbs not be planted until daytime temperatures consistently stay in the low 80-degree range. Most varieties require full sun during the winter months. However, preferring deep shade are: Calla Lily, Caladium, Crinum, and Spider Lily. As a guideline, plant any bulbs at a depth of 2 to 3 times the thickness of the bulb.
Immediately after planting, water thoroughly. From then on, water only frequently enough to maintain slight moisture around the bulbs. Mulching the surface will help to conserve moisture, regulate temperatures and discourage weeds. When growth begins, water any plants located in the sun every 7 to 10 days. For those in the shade, water every 2 to 3 weeks.
Keep in mind that Crocus and Spider Lily will flower before any foliage appears.
Daffodil, Tulip, Freesia, Iris, and Gladiolus produce leaves before they bloom.
Bone meal or Ammonium Phosphate, a low-nitrogen fertilizer, can be applied twice annually to encourage healthy growth. Reduce watering and allow plants to dry after they have completed their bloom period. Do not remove leaves from plants until the tops turn brown and die. Bulbs need to be thinned out after a couple of years; otherwise, they will crowd one another and subsequently produce only small flowers.
At The Arid Garden, public demonstration garden in Desert Hills I., for the past 15 years as soon as the first winter rains fall, leaf shoots of a tiny Daffodil patch appear. No one is sure of their origin, but they show up annually. The real delight is when the bright yellow bouquet emerges, hinting that spring is again just around the corner.
Get ready … now is the time to start selecting your bulbs to spruce up the desert garden!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.