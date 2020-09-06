GV Gardeners: Bright bottlebrush in the garden

Prior to availability of so many plastic bottles, glass containers were used and had to be carefully cleaned out before reusing. Hence, every kitchen had a “bottlebrush.” Now let’s consider a bottlebrush for the garden.
Callistemon is an Australian family of trees and shrubs that are sure to catch the eye with their bright crimson, brush-like flowers. Bottlebrush, also called Malaleuca, produces brilliant, 4- to 6-inches long, cylindrical brush-like blossoms at stem ends. Each flower consists of mostly stamens which later produce a profusion of seed capsules. With seeds enclosed, the unique capsules stay on the plant for an extended period, usually released annually.
Moderately slow growing Bottlebrush trees mature at 20 to 30 feet high and shrubs up to 3 feet high. All are evergreen and prefer to be planted in sunny, well-draining soil. Although tropical in appearance, they are drought-tolerant and thrive in the desert’s hot, dry climate. Able to withstand light frosts, outer branches may be damaged at 32 degrees, but recover quickly.
Unique Bottlebrush flowers attract butterflies, hummingbirds, bees, and song birds. Without rainfall, newly planted Bottlebrush plants should be watered weekly. Fertilizer need not be applied until the second spring after planting. If it is a shrub you want, allow several trunks to naturally develop. For a tree, it will be necessary to prune to a single trunk.
The most common Callistemon tree is the Lemon Bottlebrush (C. citrinus). It is also the most tolerant of cold, heat, and poorer soils. Maturing at 15 feet high and spreading 10 feet, it can be easily trained into a small tree for the patio. When its leaves are brushed against, it emits a slight lemony scent. Bright red flowers may occur year around.
Weeping Bottlebrush (C. viminalis) is a favorite tree with its dramatic red blossoms on arched branches cascading fountain-like nearly to the ground. Because branches can become too low to be walked under, this specimen may need to be planted a distance from walkways or trimmed regularly. Its dramatic form, however, makes a fantastic focal point in the desert landscape, adding a certain tropical ambiance.
For a softer color, there is White Bottlebrush (C. salignus) with its dense, willow-like leaves and cream-to-pale-yellow flowers. Maturing at approximately 20 feet high with a 10-foot spread, this smaller tree or shrub works well for the patio.
With blood-red blossoms covering the small plant for an extended time, Little John Bottlebrush (C. citrinus ‘Little John’) is popular among landscape designers. Its dense blue-green foliage reaches only 3 feet high and wide, making for a superior border shrub. This plant needs only occasional water, is cold hardy to 25 degrees, and requires little care.
To add that special pop of color and graceful form to the landscape, consider choosing a Bottlebrush. Any of these options can enhance your corner of the desert.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.