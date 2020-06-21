GV Gardeners: Bougainvillea, for flamboyant desert summers

Bougainvillea is a woody, thorny vine found in warm climates throughout the world. In the United States, it thrives in the low and intermediate deserts plus the warmer parts of California. This South American native with its masses of bright petal-like bracts, or modified leaves, is impossible to ignore when in bloom.
The true Bougainvillea flower is white and generally quite small. A cluster of three flowers is surrounded by vivid bracts of pink, magenta, purple, red, orange, yellow or white.
In low elevations such as Phoenix, it blooms nearly year-round. The plant is cold hardy down to 30 degrees Fahrenheit and root hardy to 20 degrees; therefore, in the Santa Cruz Valley, Bougainvillea should be given winter protection. As temperatures rebound in spring, it will again produce new growth.
These plants will thrive in almost any well-drained soil. Plant in spring after frost danger is past in a sunny location such as a south-facing wall. They do not like change, so expect some leaf drop after planting. Water well and they should recover in 3 to 4 weeks.
After planting, water thoroughly every 2 to 3 days for the first two weeks; then weekly through the first summer. Bougainvillea is considered to be drought tolerant; when established, water every 10 days in summer and once monthly during winter. Avoid frequent, light watering; give a thorough soaking each time.
Although Bougainvillea does well in a container, careful water management is important. Avoid standing water and do not use a saucer under the pot. It will tolerate some shade, but prefers at least five hours of sun daily to bloom best.
These plants are extremely versatile. Besides many available colors, there are vining forms, shrubs, spreaders and dwarfs. The smaller plants work best in pots and are easier to winter-protect by covering with old bedsheets, newspaper, or commercial frost cloth.
Among available varieties, “Silhouette” is a slow-growing hybrid, reaching 3 feet tall with giant pink bracts. Generally, shrubs tend to have softer colors, fewer thorns, and are better adapted to containers.
Deep-magenta “Barbara Karst” is a longtime favorite among larger vines that can grow 20 to 30 feet tall. “San Diego Red” is a good option for a vivid red with purple undertones. Vines need attachment to a sturdy trellis or arbor that can hold their weight.
Among dwarf specimen is “Raspberry Ice” with raspberry-pink bracts and unique green-and-cream variegated leaves. With occasional trimming, these plants can easily be kept at 3 feet tall.
“Torch Glow” is a popular Bougainvillea shrub which forms vertical self-supporting branches covered with dazzling violet-lavender bracts. This variety grows from 3 to 8 feet tall.
Although appearing somewhat frail with the thin, papery bracts, these flamboyant plants are happiest in the intense desert heat. At the same time, their outstanding colors add mood-altering cheer to the garden and the gardener!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.