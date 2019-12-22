GV Gardeners: Blooming in our winter landscape

On Saturday, Dec. 21, the first day of winter arrived in the northern hemisphere, the time when the sun reaches its most southerly declination. On that day did you notice there were fewer hours of daylight? It was the shortest day of the year. Early civilizations celebrated the beginning of longer days, which to them meant that nature’s cycles were continuing.
It would seem that this celebration appears in the landscape as well. With the additional light, a number of plants will soon prepare to begin their annual bloom cycle in the desert. By looking closely for the smallest sign of a bud, the gardener can recognize the earliest signs of coming flowers.
As an example, members of the Aloe family are getting ready to flower by beginning the growth of stalks that will soar above their ground-hugging rosettes. These succulents are generally cold hardy, but their blooms can be severely damaged by a serious freeze. The stalk can shoot 3 to 4 feet high, and subsequently flowers appear in warm colors of yellow, orange, salmon, and scarlet red.
Another winter bloomer just about ready to produce flowers is the Shrubby Germander (Teucrium fruticans). This evergreen shrub at 4 to 5 feet high has
dense silver foliage and will soon be smothered by small electric-blue flowers.
Plump, deep green African Daisy plants (Dimorphotheca sinuata) are now sporadically beginning to open their brilliant yellow flowers. As the season progresses, the drifts of daisies on the La Posada campus and East Social Center property become “magazine worthy” scenes.
Already blossoming is the Devil’s Tongue Cactus (Ferocactus latispinus). Usually a rather typical looking barrel cactus, this plant will get your attention as its vivid red spines contrast with the uniquely purple flowers from now to spring.
At the Arid Garden in Desert Hills I, off of Camino Encanto, you will find the above “soon-to-bloom” plants, as well as a number that are nonchalantly continuing their summer flower production. Among these are Autumn Sages (Salvia greggii) and their many colorful hybrids. These small, round shrubs often prolong flowering until their spring pruning. Especially those with bright red tubular flowers attract resident and visiting hummingbirds.
Among other plants that have continued blooming in this garden are: Trailing Purple Lantana, Mexican Honeysuckle, Annual Scarlet Sage, Globe Mallow, Indian Mallow, and a large potted Gaura. A beautiful old Texas Olive Tree, which is deciduous but has yet to lose its textured leaves, is covered with clusters of white, petunia-like flowers.
A cold, dark, and totally dormant winter will not be found in this sun-washed desert. Splashes of bright color are always around to captivate all. May this winter bring special joy and holiday cheer to you and yours!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.