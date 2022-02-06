GV Gardeners: Best garden practices for wildlife visitors

In the desert, human-wildlife interactions are expected to occur routinely. Due to an expanding human population and additional encroachment into former wildlife habitats, these contacts are increasing in our own neighborhoods as well.
Bobcats, coyotes, javelina, rabbits, raccoons, and mountain lions are drawn into the lush surroundings we have created around our homes. Naturally, food is at the root of most human-wildlife conflicts.
The first rule is that people should not feed wildlife. Animals quickly learn to associate food with humans. Feed pets indoors or remove any leftovers immediately. Do not discard edible waste where wild animals can get into it.
Keep bird seed off the ground and out of reach by wildlife. Better still, plant native vegetation that will naturally provide seeds that they can utilize.
Fencing garden or plants may be necessary to keep out animals such as javelina and rabbits. Chicken wire placed at or just below the soil surface helps protect beds from digging and rooting. Shrubbery that provides cover for wild animals may be trimmed up from the ground.
Do not allow pets to become free wanderers. As scary as it is, they may end up as a meal for coyotes, hawks, owls, bobcats, and other predators. They may also come into conflict with javelina or skunks. It is wise to keep your pets on a leash whenever outdoors.
If javelina, coyotes, or other wild animals are seen nearby, create loud noises or throw rocks to encourage their leaving. When they learn to fear humans, they will be less inclined to come close, which could result in injury or possible death.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department cautions that removal of wildlife is only a short-term remedy, not a solution. Tranquilizing wild animals is dangerous and can sometimes be fatal to the animal. Even when removed, if the food attracting the animal is still in place, other wildlife will soon move in to fill the vacancy.
Relocating wildlife is not as kind as it may at first seem. Most animals do not survive in unfamiliar areas. For example, herding javelina when released into another established herd’s territory are rarely accepted. The chances of survival for a solitary animal are considered to be low. Most will try to return to their home, and traveling makes them susceptible to death by predation, exposure, or traffic collision.
At some time, every neighborhood has been visited by these unique creatures, whether aware of it or not. However, it is possible to keep our desert wildlife healthy and wild, while we enjoy the privilege of their presence!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.