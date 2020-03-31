GV Gardeners: Be water-smart! Use drought-resistant accent plants

All new plants require regular watering to become well established. Many are then drought tolerant — able to survive long periods without supplemental irrigation.
The following few are among those that can be used as spotlight or accent plants, making good focal points in the landscape.
• Aloe vera, long a favorite folk medicine plant, is still used to treat burns, bites, inflammation and other such maladies. Narrow leaf clusters form rosettes filled with a dense liquid mucilage. Expect decorative yellow flowers atop 3-foot stalks during spring and summer.
• Soaptree Yucca grows slowly to 20 feet high by 8 feet wide with pale green sharp-pointed leaves. Dead leaves hang on to form a straw-colored shaggy “skirt” on the trunk. Tall stems are topped by huge white flower clusters spring through summer, favored by night pollinators.
• Desert Spoon forms a near-spherical 3- to 5-feet high clump. Leaves eventually form a tree-like trunk covered with a dried, drooping thatch of old leaves. In early summer, expect white flowers to appear on 15-feet high spikes.
• Ocotillo is a tall native plant with multiple long canes growing from its base. At the first sign of drought, leaves are shed, only to reappear within a few days after a rain shower. This may be repeated several times each year. Its many canes also come alive with red tubular flowers hanging like showy tassels from the ends.
• Octopus Agave consists of rosettes up to 6 feet wide, with leaves arching and twisting, giving the appearance of a pale green octopus or giant spider. After blooming, the tall flower stalk becomes covered with bulbils, or small plantlets. These can be individually removed and planted to replace the dead mother plant.
Presented here are but a few of the water-smart accent plant choices that prosper in this desert. All of the above can be viewed at The Arid Garden, a public demonstration garden just off Camino Encanto in Desert Hills I.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.