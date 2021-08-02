GV Gardeners: Attracting seed-eating birds to the garden

Cardinals, Sparrows, Quail, and Finch varieties feed primarily on seeds. By having seed-producing plants in the landscape, these birds and their lively songs can be attracted. Among the best seed sources are plants in the daisy family.
Gardeners often snip off, or deadhead, spent flowers to keep landscapes tidy. However, when blossoms dry, birds become very interested because the plants then are at their seed-bearing best. Cutting away the shriveled flowers eliminates the birds’ food supply.
• Sweet Alyssum is often used as a filler for containers, but often the tiny white flowers are destroyed by seed-eaters. Plants may be stripped of all flowers, leaving only foliage to cover the pot’s bare spots. In most cases these fragile-looking plants will survive the bird demolition and continue producing seed-filled blooms.
• As Aloysia bush becomes full of its tiny, vanilla-scented flowers, parades of American Goldfinches seem to appear out of nowhere. Diminutive white blossoms bloom all summer on long flexible stems that are perfect stages for the acrobatic skills of these bright yellow singers.
• Sunflower varieties are grown commercially for their nutritious, oily seed eaten by both birds and people. The colorful blossoms brighten any landscape, make dazzling cut flowers, and the delicious seeds are ravaged by birds as soon as they ripen.
• Desert Marigold blooms almost year round, heaviest in November to April. Brilliant yellow daisy-like flowers are held high above its velvety-soft, nearly white foliage. House finches particularly enjoy the nutritious seeds, and will easily bend flower stems nearly to the ground. The feisty rose-breasted male will show his appreciation by offering a melodious song.
Besides eating seed for nourishment, birds help to scatter the life-giving seed throughout the environment … sustainability at work.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.