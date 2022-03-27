GV Gardeners: April brings National Garden Month

The sun is higher in the sky, daylight arrives earlier, and temperatures are becoming perfect for spending more time outdoors. Just ahead is the first full month of spring and National Garden Month … that’s April.
While plants are putting on their first spurt of spring growth, it is a good time to feed them with a balanced fertilizer mix such as 20-20-20. For succulents and cactus, half-strength is recommended. It is important to water plants both before and immediately after applying the fertilizer.
As temperatures begin to reliably rise, remember to increase the frequency of your drip irrigation watering cycle. Do not change the duration of each watering. Irrigation gets tricky and requires more vigilance as summer approaches. To take some of the mystery out of watering, request data from the Pima County Extension Office at 1100 Whitehouse Canyon Road, or call 520-648-0808 Monday through Friday from 8 AM until noon.
Anytime now through summer, cactus and succulents can be planted. Always plant in the direction previously faced. Most growers mark the south side of cactus for easy reference. Also closely watch newly installed plants for signs of sunburn. It can get hot quickly during April, and pale or yellow patches on the surfaces may mean sunburn. A piece of shade cloth or window screening from a hardware or garden center can protect from harsh seasonal sun.
Rose bushes are heading for full bloom, so plan to diligently remove any spent flowers to encourage continuous flowering. Regular watering and fertilizing of roses should become a priority beginning in April.
Nurseries and garden centers are overflowing with colorful annuals now. Do your homework and choose carefully because a number of flower varieties will not be able to survive hot summer days.
With good water management, warm season annuals such as Sunflowers, Hollyhocks, Coreopsis, Gaillardia, Pentas, Cosmos, Marigolds, Vinca, and Zinnia will withstand the heat. These flowers will make good replacements for the cool-season Petunias, Pansies, and Snapdragons that will eventually begin to languish.
If you are a vegetable gardener, there is time to set out eggplant, pepper, radishes, tomato, melon, and summer squash transplants. If space is limited in the garden, any of these plants will thrive in a container on a sunny patio. It only takes a small edible harvest to add more excitement to gardening!
Further celebrate National Garden Month by attending the Annual Green Valley Garden Tour on Saturday, April 9. Visit six unique private landscapes from 9 AM until 3 PM. Pre-tour tickets, for $15 each, can be purchased at: Native Gardens, Desert Bloom Nursery, Nancy Pantz, and the Chamber of Commerce. On tour day, tickets will be available until 1 PM at Desert Meadows Park on La Huerta Drive, just off S. Abrego behind Prestige Assisted Living.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.