GV Gardeners: Adding tropical shade to the desert

As year-round residents know, summer shade in the desert is a most valuable commodity. Industry has produced awnings, patio covers, pergolas, carports, shade sails and tinted windows. Nature has given us native trees with small leaves that reduce evaporation, but supply only partial shade.
Often referred to as a tree, Bamboo (Bambusa) is actually a large, fast-growing perennial grass. It is thought to originate in the tropical Far East and is now growing throughout the world, including deserts. This is a plant for quick shade and privacy screening. There are many varieties that once established are drought tolerant and cold hardy into the teens. With dense foliage, these grasses are able to provide an abundance of shade.
Clumping Bamboo has shallow roots with the clumps expanding only inches each year, which works best for small urban landscapes. It makes an excellent focal point or attractive screening.
Running Bamboo sends out rhizomes that travel in the top 2 to 18 inches of soil, often for many feet from the mother plant, so can become invasive. In the desert, it grows only with supplemental water, so will rarely spread where there is none. It will seek water from your neighbor’s irrigation system unless you provide a barrier such as 60 to 80 mil plastic.
Bamboo has quite a following in the Tucson area, including a chapter of The American Bamboo Society. In western Tucson there has long been a grower (Bamboo Ranch) specializing in drought tolerant and rare Bamboo species.
Most plants are sold to provide shade.
Sonora Mexico native Mexican Weeping Bamboo is probably the most popular Bamboo sold in the desert. It matures at 20-feet high and is also one of the most attractive with its beautiful lacy foliage. Planted in full sun, this Bamboo fits in well with Southwest landscape design. Additionally, its sturdy poles make excellent walking sticks.
Palm Bamboo tolerates the desert heat well, yet is cold hardy to minus-5 degrees.
This grass grows to seven feet, has thick leathery green leaves, and prefers shade.
For planting in containers, Tiny Fern Bamboo tops out at three feet. Despite its delicate, fern-like appearance it is cold hardy to 12 degrees and flourishes in sun or partial shade.
Other Bamboo grasses recommended for growing in the desert include: drought-tolerant Buddha’s Belly, Elegant, and Black Bamboo. For more specific planting and care information, visit the website: www.americanbamboo.org.
If you are interested in fast-growing summer shade and the whisper of leaves rustling in the wind, don’t overlook Bamboo. Introduce a bit of the tropics into your piece of the desert.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.