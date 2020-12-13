GV Gardeners: Adding colorful bells in the garden

With the holidays soon to arrive, we have recently discussed berries for decorating and trumpets in the garden. Perhaps now may be the time to also plan the addition of colorful bells to the garden. With our recent long, warm autumn it has been possible to enjoy these cheerful bell-shaped blossoms for an extended blooming season.
This tall gangly shrub with its arching branches covered in thin green leaves often goes unnoticed much of the year. However, “Yellowbells” (Tecoma stans) continue to bloom profusely despite the occasional cold winter spells, no supplemental irrigation, and little, if any, proper pruning. Native to South and Central America, Mexico, and Southwestern United States, these plants normally flower from early summer until autumn. They are often found in common areas, along roadsides, and throughout many neighborhood landscapes.
Besides the usual yellow bells, there is a South American variety called “Orangebells” (Tecoma alata) and a new cultivar called “Red Hot Tecoma.” Bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds are attracted to their brightly colored, bell-shaped blossoms. Pollination is by hummingbirds as they sip the nectar. Tecomas also act as a larval host and nectar source for the Plebeian Sphinx Moth.
Easy to care for and fast-growing, these shrubs can reach to nearly 10 feet high with an 8-foot spread.
Because most Tecomas are cold hardy down to 28 degrees Fahrenheit and root hardy to 20 degrees, in the Santa Cruz Valley winters may create a problem. A layer of mulch can help protect roots against extreme winter cold. If growing a Tecoma in a container, it may be wise to move it under a tree or patio cover. When warm spring temperatures arrive, trim away any cold-damaged branches and the plant will recover rapidly and soon begin to bloom.
Tecomas are best planted in spring in full to partial sun. They thrive in heat and tolerate most soils, including the desert’s alkaline soil. Young plants need regular weekly watering, but after becoming established are considered drought tolerant. They will, however, flower more densely when given supplemental water, especially during extreme summer heat. Long, thin seed pods are conspicuous in autumn and may remain on the shrub for several months.
Keep in mind that Tecoma flowers bloom on the current season’s new growth, so as soon as frost danger is past in mid-March, prune to remove any winter-damaged branches or dead wood. Disease and pests are rarely a problem for this family of shrubs. With the right weather conditions, any of these colorful bells can add another harbinger of holidays to come!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.