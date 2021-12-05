GV Gardeners: Acacia trees & shrubs for the landscape

Acacia genus trees and shrubs can make great additions to the xeriscape landscape. These Australian natives can be found successfully growing from the Southwest United States southward to Argentina plus throughout the African Continent. Following are just a few of the more familiar Acacias suitable for our desert.
Sweet Acacia tree (Acacia farnesiana) is perhaps the most used in local landscapes, primarily because of its profusion of fragrant golden puffball-like flowers from winter through early spring. Although generally considered a small tree, it can grow to 25 feet high and 20 feet wide. Hardy to 15 degrees Fahrenheit, Sweet Acacia has a dense canopy which can make it susceptible to wind damage.
Often selected by landscape designers for small, narrow spaces are both Willow Acacia (A. salicina) and Shoestring Acacia (A. stenophylla). These are good shade trees for tight spots, spreading up to 20 feet, and are generally able to survive our local mild winters.
Whitethorn Acacia tree (A. constricta) is a Sonoran Desert native. This tree reaches only 6 to 20 feet high and wide. It is deciduous and when young, noticeably covered with long, fierce-looking thorns. However, fragrant yellow puffball flowers form in clusters and continue blooming intermittently into late summer.
Another small specimen is Blackbrush Acacia Tree (A. rigidula) which grows to 10 to 15 feet high and spreads 7 to 9 feet. It has many closely spaced thorns on even the youngest branches which makes touching risky. Additionally, this Acacia wants badly to be a bush, so it quickly and continually produces much hard-to-remove sucker growth, also covered with nasty thorns. Its deep green foliage makes this is a beautiful tree, but it is hard to recommend.
Cat-claw Acacia is described as either a little specimen tree or a straggly shrub. It matures at 4 to 12 feet high, spreading 6 to 20 feet. Branches and twigs are well-armed with short cat-like curved thorns. In spring, creamy flower spikes add a sweet fragrance to the air.
A prized landscape beauty is the airy, graceful Fern Acacia (A. angustissima). A moderate to rapid grower, this deciduous shrub matures at 5 feet high with equal spread. Its delicate foliage moves with the slightest breeze, adding a touch of grace to a thorny desert. Dense white flowers can occur any time from late spring into summer. This Acacia can freeze to the ground, but also quickly recovers.
Acacia genus members can add a commanding presence in the landscape whether because of their feathery foliage, fragrant flowers, or unique form. The soft creamy-yellow-to-golden, fragrant flowers add contrast to the desert’s typical accent plants. Stop by The Arid Garden, off Camino Encanto in Desert Hills I, and meet the Acacias. Perhaps one will fit perfectly into your landscape.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.