GV Gardeners: Abundance of versatile Prickly Pear plants

Occurring naturally in nearly every state, prickly pear are among the most adaptable accent plants in North America. Low-growing to tree-like, these sculptural wonders produce edible pads and showy flowers that result in delicious fruit. Here are a few familiar prickly pear plants that grow in our area.
Easily recognizable in the landscape, Cow’s Tongue Prickly Pear (Opuntia engelmannii linguiformis) has blue-green, tongue-shaped pads sometimes more than 2 feet long. This plant looks great against a plain background where its unique form is showy, especially when in bloom with large, yellow flowers. During cold spells or extreme drought, clusters of pads may fall off, so covering with frost cloth or adding supplemental water during dry spells are advised. Melon-flavored Cow Tongue fruits are slightly tart yet refreshing.
Often reaching 20 feet high with thick, oval, spineless pads and a statuesque vertical form, Indian Fig (O. ficus-indica) prickly pear may be the most cultivated cactus in the world. Its “nopales” or young pads may be cooked as a vegetable, tasting somewhat like green beans. The fruit, or “tunas,” are often combined with juices to make fresh melon-like smoothies.
Indian Fig plants need regular watering in summer. They are also known for collapsing during below-freezing weather. The real bonus of this plant is its smooth pad surfaces without spines and very few glochids (hair-like barbed prickles that irritate the skin) … in other words, it is pretty much touchable.
Nurserymen refer to Englemann’s Prickly Pear (O. engelmannii) as the “workhorse of garden cactus.” This tough plant has striking gray-green pads, showy yellow flowers, and edible, juicy, dark red fruit. The tasty magenta-colored fruit pulp and juice are considered to be beneficial for diabetics. To control the size of this vigorous grower, it may be necessary to prune off pads every few years.
The hands-down favorite of native prickly pear is the Santa Rita because of its exceptional pad color. In warm, wet weather its pads are blue-green with a hint of purple, turning to intense purple during cold or dry periods. Maturing at 4 to 5 feet tall and wide, it has many brown hair-like glochids, but few or no real spines. Purple prickly pear plants are seasonally susceptible to waxy, white cochineal scale insects which can be washed off with a blast of water from the garden hose.
In spring, new gardeners often expect these pretty purple plants to produce soft pink, lavender, or pure white flowers. Instead, prepare to be dazzled by the brilliant contrast of countless sunny yellow blossoms bordering the purple Santa Rita pads.
These are but a few of the more than 360 species of prickly pear. Most grow with little care necessary; all flourish in the sun; in some areas, a few are considered weeds. From the cold country to the tropics, prickly pear plants can be found. There must be “bunny ears” for your landscape!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.