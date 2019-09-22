GV Gardeners: A typical morning in Arid Garden

Folks occasionally ask, “What do twelve volunteers find to do in a small xeriscape garden every week?” Perhaps it’s time to look at a typical work session in The Arid Garden, a demonstration garden just off Camino Encanto in Desert Hills I.
Growing on the iron fence is a collection of trumpet vines, including Tangerine Crossvine, Trumpet Creeper, and Pink Trumpet Vine. All have dense foliage and clusters of large, colorful flowers; however, some have newer leaves showing signs of iron deficiency. Such leaves appear to be bleached with the veins remaining green, a condition not uncommon in the desert’s alkaline soils. Garden volunteers apply chelated iron according to package directions, and soon leaves will return to bright green.
Dicliptera is a low, fast-growing native perennial with many intertwining wiry stems that thrives in extreme heat and drought. In this garden, it wants to overrun areas in partial shade. Garden volunteers must regularly pull many of these wanderers out of competing plants.
Colorful salvia plants are a favorite of hummingbirds so are found in several locations of the garden. After continually flowering since early spring, it is time to give these lovelies a rest. Very time-consuming because of the numbers throughout, each is trimmed back by about half, then fertilized with a 10-10-10 mixture, followed by light watering.
New residents visit the garden and ask the name of brightly flowered Red Bird-of-Paradise. To prevent confusion, workers also show them samples of Yellow and Mexican Bird-of-Paradise plants in the garden. Visitors often bring pictures or plant parts for identification or diagnosis by the experienced volunteers.
As the sun moves with the seasons, it is necessary to closely watch the garden’s large cactus collection for signs of sunburn. When observed, those plants are loosely covered with shade cloth for protection.
Nearly every week it is necessary to remove sucker growth from trees. This Friday it was the very thorny Blackbrush and Espino Acacias, and an African Sumac. Weak sucker growth can occur on the trunk, main branches, and around the tree base. The sumac tree also creates weekly work cleaning up the continual fall of spent leaves.
Among garden visitors this particular week were: a handsome tarantula spider taking up residence in an underground irrigation box; three green hornworms chewing on an Aloysia bush; tiny brown caterpillars hugging a swallowtail vine; and ant nests large and small. Often rabbits, curved-bill thrashers, a feisty roadrunner, even a never-seen packrat leave evidence for cleanup by garden volunteers.
To keep the garden looking its best, volunteers each week also tend to pulling weeds, clipping spent flowers, raking pine needles, removing pods dropped by native trees, pruning, gathering litter, scrubbing benches, sweeping walkways, and the list goes on. Come visit this special place … if it’s a Friday morning, you may wish to thank the volunteers for all they do!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.