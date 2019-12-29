GV Gardeners: A new year in the garden

A few simple words in a garden journal can become valuable in the future. Just an informal note on the calendar reminds when a new plant was put in, when spring fertilizing was begun, when the mesquite tree was last pruned, or when that prized bougainvillea started its summer bloom.
Looking back through our 2019 notes helps to plan the upcoming year in the garden. For example, it is advised that the most beneficial deep watering of the year for trees is during January. A slow drip from a soaker hose placed around the tree at the drip line and allowed to run for a day will help prepare the tree for its spring growth surge.
Here the coldest temperatures of the year usually occur in January, so continue to monitor weather forecasts and be prepared to protect cold-sensitive plants by covering with frost cloth, old bedsheets, newspaper, straw, or plastic foam cups.
Our journal further reminds us that January is the time for the initial major rose pruning of the year.
For February, our journal reminds us that it is still winter, so not yet time to remove cold-damaged plant material. Dead leaves and stems can help protect roots and any new growth from cold spells.
A notation in mid-month tells us to apply the first citrus fertilizer of the year … and not to forget that “special someone” on Valentine’s Day.
Notes prompt us that in February we usually cut back our Autumn Sage bushes severely. Removing 30 percent to 50 percent will help revitalize the plants before they begin their long flowering cycle.
Memories recall how often we were told to “Wait until March” when we wanted to tackle certain garden chores. March 15 is the average last-frost date for this area; therefore it’s a safer time for cutting back damaged Lantana, Russian Sage, Cape Honeysuckle, Bougainvillea, Yellow Bells, and Red Bird-of-Paradise.
March is recommended for planting Agave, Fairydusters, Cactus, most native perennials and legumes, as well as other desert-adapted trees and shrubs. Citrus may also be planted from mid- to late month. Our journal notes that this is the month to visit Green Valley Gardeners’ Spring Plant Sale at Continental Shopping Plaza … and this is the time to plant!
During warmer days of March, our journal cautions to be on the watch for insects such as aphids, spider mites, and thrips. Most can be dislodged from plants by a strong jet of water from the garden hose or a simple soap spray. We are also reminded to watch for grubs as we dig in the soil. These root-eating larvae often need to be eradicated with a commercial insecticide; read the package carefully before applying.
Hopefully it is apparent how keeping journal notes can help with subsequent garden planning. It need not be extensive nor fancy; a few remarks on the calendar can be helpful, maybe even humorous, in years to come.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.