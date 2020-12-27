GV Gardeners: A cold December morning in the garden

Winter in the desert finds daytime temperatures ranging anywhere from the mid-30 degrees in the morning, rising into the 70s in the afternoon. Now that we are officially in winter, let’s see what might be going on in the chilly garden.
One of the first things noticed is the shortage of seasonal butterflies. These lovely creatures depend heavily on plants. However, with the scarcity of rain and the hotter than average summer temperatures, our entire ecosystem is suffering. Plants are dry, so are unable to provide enough foliage to feed the caterpillars. Additionally, many desert shrubs are in a stressed state and not able to produce the blooms that adult butterflies depend on for nectar.
Butterflies themselves have responded unfavorably to the extremely high temperatures of the past summer and autumn. In official counts by groups such as the North American Butterfly Association, it has been found that the Monarch Butterfly population for example is in the midst of a drastic decline. During most years, our many Desert Broom plants are covered with petite Painted Lady Butterflies; this year we have seen none! There is hope that the desert will receive winter rains to revive the many dormant or struggling desert plants and that butterfly numbers will rebound.
Have you noticed that there have been fewer tall Agave flower stalks produced this year? The fast-growing stalks rapidly reach to 20 feet, but this year at the terminus, many slightly swollen buds did not open. Again, the lack of moisture both in the plant and in the air helped keep the usually spectacular flowers from opening. With freezing temperatures, the unopened bud may eventually break off due to the added weight.
A recent local garden experience proved that it isn’t wise to awaken a sleeping Diamondback Rattlesnake, even on a 37-degree morning! This particular 4-footer was eventually removed by a fearless Fire Corpsman but not before it got lots of attention from the surprised gardener.
Hummingbirds are active, even after wakening on cold winter mornings. Small, colorful Costa couples reside in our desert year-round and spend a lot of timely defending their space. They are often seen sitting quietly on a sunny tree branch, when any passing intruder quickly becomes a call to action.
Among favorite hummingbird nectar sources this time of year are winter blooming Chuparosa (Justicia californica), Slipper Plant (Pedilanthus), Autumn Sage (Salvia greggii), and Mexican Honeysuckle (Justicia spicigera). It becomes intimately entertaining when these miniature visitors are momentarily fooled by a bright red ball cap or colorful flower-printed shirt!
The early morning chill puts a new spin on the landscape and on new ideas. It helps clear out negative thoughts, breathe in the fresh air, enjoy the sights and sounds of a new day … very soon to be a new year.
Best wishes to all for a happy and healthy 2021!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.