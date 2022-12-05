Near

Gerald Near

 Green Valley News

True Concord Voices & Orchestra is giving a Christmas concert that features an arrangement of “Cradle Song” by Green Valley composer Gerald Near.

The concert, Lessons and Carols by Candlelight, is at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 at St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church, 600 S. La Canada Drive, Green Valley.



