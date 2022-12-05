True Concord Voices & Orchestra is giving a Christmas concert that features an arrangement of “Cradle Song” by Green Valley composer Gerald Near.
The concert, Lessons and Carols by Candlelight, is at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 at St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church, 600 S. La Canada Drive, Green Valley.
“This has been a very popular program, not just because lots of people love Christmas music, but because of its unique format relative to the other holiday offerings in the area,” Music Director Eric Holtan said.
Holtan said the format is modeled after a tradition that goes back just over 100 years: Lessons and Carols from King's College, Cambridge, which draws millions of listeners on the radio every year.
“It tells the Christmas story in word and song, with True Concord performing new and familiar pieces for the season, interspersed with the biblical account of the Christmas story and well-known carols sung by everyone in attendance, all by candlelight,” Holtan said.
True Concord recorded Near’s “Cradle Song” on its 2019 Christmas album, which reached No. 5 on the Billboard Traditional Classical Chart. Near, considered one of the foremost living composers of church music today, is former music director of the Green Valley Community Chorus.
True Concord also will perform “Carol of the Bells,” a Ukrainian song that was originally intended to celebrate the new year, and that later was adapted into one of the most recognizable Christmas carols of all time.
“For our performances and in recognition and support of the noble struggle by the people of Ukraine, we'll sing both the well-known Christmas lyrics and an English translation of the original Ukrainian lyrics,” Holtan said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone