Everyone has their favorite things. What’s yours?
Is it a favorite chocolate treat, a long-awaited trip to a place that’s been on your wish list, or perhaps reconnecting with favorite friends and family you haven’t seen for several years?
“Our Favorite Things” is the title of the concert scheduled for Mar. 20-21 by the Green Valley Community Chorus. It is an ideal title for the high percentage of people who are now back enjoying their favorite things—including outstanding, close-to-home music concerts.
“This is the fourth concert the Chorus will perform since the outbreak of the pandemic in the spring of 2020. Gradually our numbers have grown so that we can produce the full sound of a vibrant chorus again.
“The ‘favorites’ are pieces in our Chorus library, from which all chorus members chose to perform this spring. Many are from well-known movies and musicals such as ‘The Sound of Music’ and ‘Phantom of the Opera.’ Others are well-known choral pieces such as ‘How Can I Keep from Singing?’ and the Hallelujah Chorus from ‘Handel’s Messiah.’
“GVCC is grateful to Valley Presbyterian Church and the Community Performance and Art Center (CPAC) for making the chorus so welcome in their beautiful venues year after year,” explained the Chorus’ Publicity Chair Eva Jenkins.
The program is comprised of favorite vocal pieces chosen by members of the choir.
“We have favorite songs about the earth, such as ‘Sure on This Shining Night’ as well as favorite pieces from musicals including ‘Seventy Six Trombones’ from the ‘The Music Man.’
“And on a light-hearted note, we have a piece I wrote about one of my favorite things in life—my wife’s incredible cooking!” said Music Director CJ Madsen.
‘My Favorite Things’ is a song from the 1959 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical ‘The Sound of Music.’ In the original Broadway production this song was introduced by Mary Martin playing Maria and Patricia Neway playing Mother Abbess.
