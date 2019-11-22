GV Community Chorus rings in Christmas

It’s that time of year when decades of beloved Christmas music brings back memories of childhood, family gatherings, memorable gifts and favorite songs of the holiday season.
Since forming in 1974 as separate men’s and women’s choruses and giving their first concert in December 1975, the Green Valley Community Chorus this Christmas will honor and celebrate the joyous holiday under the leadership of W. Aaron Rice, the group's new artistic director. The two performances are Monday evening, Dec. 9, and Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 10.
As a doctoral student of music at the University of Arizona, Rice’s creative directing of “Christmas: Eve and Morning” will stand out as a concert like no other.
“Composing and choral music are major parts of Aaron’s leadership. This concert has markedly different halves. It is his vision that this concert be in two distinct parts — the first part with lullabies, hushed wonder and quiet anticipation, and the second part with layers of sheer joy and celebration,” said Tamara Kahrimanis, summer concert director and assistant conductor, who will conduct “Hodie Christus Natus Est,” Latin for “Today Christ is Born.”
Standout selections in the first half will include “Serenity (“O Magnum Mysterium”) by Scandinavian composer Ola Gjielo, and “Sure on This Shining Night” by Morten Lauridsen, a premier American composer, National Medal of Arts recipient and the most frequently performed American choral composer in modern history.
“ 'Christmas: Eve and Morning' follows the experience of Christmas through winter weather, anticipation, celebration and song. We’re working tirelessly each week to make the program sparkle, and I hope that everyone reading this will get the chance to come and listen. Come hear our best musical rendition of the cold and snow before joining us in a little sing-along of celebration,” Rice said.
Following intermission, the 80-plus chorus members will sing, sing, sing with selections of familiar and joyous music of the Christmas season — “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “The Christmas Waltz,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and more familiar favorites.
Combining their piano expertise, Barbara Blachly and Murry Holmstrom along with two vocalists, will entertain with the classic “White Christmas.”
Accompanied by choir teacher Ben Lebovitz, music students from Walden Grove High School in Sahuarita will sing the Christian hymn “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” and will join the chorus in singing Holst’s “Christmas Day.”
“As one of the vocalists in the chorus, I’m looking forward to sharing a wonderful variety of Christmas music with the audience — music that evokes warm memories and inspirations to bring us through this festive season,” said Eva Jenkins, the group's publicity chairwoman.
