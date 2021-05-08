GV Aquabelles welcome new swimmers

If you like to swim, would enjoy being part of a top-notch, female, synchronized swim team — and don’t mind getting your hair wet — the Green Valley Aquabelles are recruiting for those with all levels of swimming skills.
As of May 5, the Aquabelles are meeting every Wednesday and Friday from 8 to 10 a.m. to practice and learn new routines at the Casa Paloma I pool, which is 8 feet at its deepest and has no permanent lap lanes.
The swim team’s three choreographers are Sunny Maier, Joyce Finkelstein and Karen Seifert.
Maier led the season’s opening session when the Aquabelles met on May 5. She’s encouraging GVR-member women who have the basic skills of being able to do a front crawl and back float to consider joining.
“Come and watch us if you’re possibly interested in joining. Our goal is to promote swimming and anyone interested in learning synchronized swimming is welcome,” Maier explained.
The first meeting of the swim season brought 15 swimmers, including 11 long-term Aquabelles.
Formed in 1965, the group has put on an outstanding swim show at the East Social Center every year since, with the exception of 2020.
There won’t be an Aquabelles show in the fall because the East Center pool, which has all the facilities and features needed for the show, is now closed. No other GVR pool fits those needs.
If you have questions or may be interested in joining, phone Sunny Maier at 520-668-9669.
