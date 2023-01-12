Admirers of Broadway and movie music can enjoy an afternoon of notable and striking songs on Sunday, Jan. 22 when the Green Valley Concert Band will entertain with an afternoon concert of "Memorable Music of Broadway and Cinema" at the Sahuarita District Auditorium.

Band Director and Conductor John Snavely is delighted to have the Mexican vocal duo Valeria Quijada and Christopher Roldan with the band for their third appearance.



