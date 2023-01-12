Admirers of Broadway and movie music can enjoy an afternoon of notable and striking songs on Sunday, Jan. 22 when the Green Valley Concert Band will entertain with an afternoon concert of "Memorable Music of Broadway and Cinema" at the Sahuarita District Auditorium.
Band Director and Conductor John Snavely is delighted to have the Mexican vocal duo Valeria Quijada and Christopher Roldan with the band for their third appearance.
“They’re an outstanding duo and will be featured performing selections from 'Les Miserables,' 'Wizard of Oz' (and) 'The Prayer' and the audience (can) sing along with highlights from 'Mary Poppins.'
“These artists have been enthusiastically received and acclaimed by our audiences in their two past performances with the Green Valley Concert Band,” Snavely said.
The Jan. 22 concert will also include music from 'The Lion King,' 'John Williams: Evening at the Pops,' 'Broadway Showstoppers Overture' and other delightful selections for an afternoon of memorable musical.
About the soloists
Quijada has a bachelor’s degree in music specialty in singing from the Universidad de Sonora and is a soprano soloist and music educator in Mexico.
Since 2012, she has performed voice and piano recitals in more than 12 state municipalities and cultural festivals in the U.S. and Canada. She performs in various venues in Mexico and is the founder and teacher of Da Capo Centro Cultural Center in Guaymas, Mexico. Quijada has also hosted Mexican music concerts for the Mexican Consulate in Arizona.
Roldan is a tenor who performs throughout Mexico and teaches at Tecnologico de Monterrey on the Hermosillo campus.
He graduated from Universidad de Sonora with a bachelor’s degree in music with a major in singing where he discovered his deep appreciation for opera and bel canto.
Roldan has toured the U.S. as a performer with The Three International Tenors and has also appeared in Mexican music concerts for the Mexican Consulate in Arizona.
