The back patio at the Joyner-Green Valley Library has sat unused for a long time. A large fountain that serves as the partially covered area’s centerpiece hasn’t worked for years, and patrons just don’t sit outside to read or otherwise enjoy the patio.

So, the librarians decided to turn it into a community garden. They thought the vacant outdoor space could be used in conjunction with the seed library program so patrons could grow plants right there at the facility.



Jolyn Young | 520-547-9739

