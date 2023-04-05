The back patio at the Joyner-Green Valley Library has sat unused for a long time. A large fountain that serves as the partially covered area’s centerpiece hasn’t worked for years, and patrons just don’t sit outside to read or otherwise enjoy the patio.
So, the librarians decided to turn it into a community garden. They thought the vacant outdoor space could be used in conjunction with the seed library program so patrons could grow plants right there at the facility.
“That way, the community can have a little bit of ownership in that program,” said children’s services librarian Lupita Flores.
The seed library program allows patrons to “check out” seeds for various plants, mostly flowers and vegetables. They don’t have to return any seeds, though, unless they want to participate in the voluntary donation aspect. Patrons can grow plants to maturity, select the hardiest specimens and harvest seeds. The library accepts donated seeds to help replenish their supply. They also exchange seeds with other libraries within the county.
Through the community garden on the back patio at the library, growing plants has never been easier — even for those who don’t have the space at home. Beginners can come and learn, as all ages are welcome at the newly developed programming Flores leads after story time sessions.
“Our patrons are not just adults,” Flores said.
After a recent story time, she taught kids, parents, and some grandparents to germinate seeds using moist cotton balls, rubber gloves and heat from the sun. The next session involved transplanting sprouted seeds from the gloves to potting soil in containers on the patio. Kids look forward to returning each session — and sometimes more often than that — to check the progress of their plants.
Library patron Rebecca Brooks brought her five daughters to both gardening sessions that Flores has held so far.
“They were excited. They all planted seeds,” Brooks said. The family is also growing a garden at home.
Encouraging and supplying home gardeners with the seeds and knowledge they need to succeed is a core goal of both the seed library and the patio garden. The enthusiasm among young gardeners runs high, and they’re excited to turn their work in the dirt into something they can eat. Brooks’ 7-year-old daughter, Elizabeth, said her favorite thing to grow at home is grapes.
“I like grapes,” she said. “They’re sweet and they’re purple.”
Last month, participants in the family gardening sessions planted five varieties of vegetables, then transferred two types of sprouted seeds to the patio and took home three. Adults and kids alike are enjoying the new activity.
“So far, the feedback we’ve gotten from parents has been, ‘This is really fun, thank you,’” Flores said.
Community organizations have pitched in to help with the patio garden project as well.
“Funding for our garden came from the Friends of the Green Valley Library,” Flores said. “They agreed to help us when we pitched the idea of a community garden. The Community Food Bank in Tucson is the one that donated our lettuce buckets and some material.”
Flores planned the programming around the weather, with outdoor activities taking place during the more moderate months of March and April. Upcoming topics for patio garden sessions include “Pollinator Pots” (a general overview of how pollination occurs and why it’s important) and specific sessions covering individual pollinators such as bees and butterflies.
The patio also needs some sprucing up, so indoor sessions during the hot summer months will include making windsocks and other decorations.
Including the youngest patrons in the library’s community garden is a great way to encourage intergenerational interaction, which is often lost in age-segregated activities. Next time you’re in the library, be sure to check out the back patio — or come by during a scheduled garden session to get in on the hands-on fun.
