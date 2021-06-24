Anyone experiencing loss of a spouse, child, family member or friend may find help through various resources offered virtually, including several grief groups they may participate in at no cost, via Zoom.
They are being conducted on-screen instead of in person via Casa de la Lus hospice in Tucson due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, according to Carol S. Miller, facility Bereavement Program Manager.
While staff there hopes to eventually resume in-person group meetings, it is also considering continuing virtual sessions even after restrictions are lifted, Miller said. For details, call the Bereavement Department at 520-544-9890.
If grief is resulting in concerns such as depression or anxiety, counseling may be of benefit, noted Martha Portilla, Community Mobilizer with ELDER Alliance, of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona.
There are several counseling sources. JFCS (Jewish Family and Children’s Services) is one which accepts Medicare and other insurances, of particular interest to seniors and which is open to the general public. For details, contact JFCS of Southern Arizona Counseling and Community Services at www.jfcstucson.org
Other community-based peer support grief groups, some of which operate from a faith-based perspective, offer assistance including GriefShare, an international organization that hosts grief recovery support meetings that has recognized that COVID-19 has yielded an urgent need for grief ministry. It partners with several area churches, a list of which can be found at www.griefshare.org
The next local GriefShare meeting in the Green Valley/Sahuarita area is at 3 p.m. Thursdays through July 15, at First Assembly of God, 18180 S. La Canada Dr., Sahuarita. For details, contact facilitator Penny Bollin, 520-603-7881. A $20 fee includes workbook; scholarships are available.
Also occasionally offering GriefShare sessions is Evangelical Free Church of Green Valley, which plans more sessions this fall and winter. For schedules, call the church at 520-648-6781.
In addition, there is a grief-focused practice that provides support groups and counseling, in grief recovery and wellness support. To learn more, go to www.thegriefandwellnessgroup.com
For those in urgent need, Portillo lists the following contacts: call 911; Crisis Response Network (CRC), Tucson: 520-622-6000 or 1-866-495-6735; the National Suicide Hotline: 1-800-273-8255, or a line to someone to talk to, at Tucson Warm Line: 520-770-9909 or 1-877-770-9912.
Good Grief Support Group currently meets at 10:30 a.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Friends in Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde in Green Valley, and is open to the public.
Anyone interested in whether their church, religious institution or service club offers support and/or counseling services may inquire by calling them during hours of operation.
If you know of any organizations offering such programs, let the Green Valley News/Sahuarita Sun know, as the news staff would like to compile an up-to-date list. Please send details to kbottemiller@gvnews.com or leave message at 520-547-9732.