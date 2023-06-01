Currently in bloom, yucca plants continue to add dramatic accents to the deserts of the Southwest. Most of these perennials grow 10 to 15 feet high with narrow, often stiff leaves tipped with sharp spikes. Prominent in this landscape, they are easy to care for and drought tolerant.
Yucca flower stalks are usually 3 to 5 feet tall. This year in particular, the stalks are weighted down by many large clusters of creamy, lily-like flowers. The official state flower of New Mexico, yucca is pollinated by nocturnal bats and even more important, by the yucca moth.
Night time pollination of the fragrant yucca blossoms takes place as the yucca moth lays its eggs. The eggs hatch when the flowers begin to fade, and larvae then feed on the resulting fruit. Interestingly, the moth larvae always leave behind enough seeds for continued propagation of the yucca species.
Although they prefer full sun, yucca can be successfully grown in partial shade as well. Most important is good drainage because the roots will rapidly rot if in moist soil. Water immediately after planting, and then wait two to three weeks before watering again. Thereafter rely on rainfall except during the hottest and driest periods.
The most popular yucca commonly grown in the Santa Cruz Valley is the native soaptree yucca (yucca elata). The dull green plant usually matures at 6 to 15 feet tall and up to 8 feet wide with one to ten trunks. Its flowers are held high, often on as many as 20 stalks. The fragrant, bell-shaped flowers are creamy white and create a spectacular sight when in full bloom.
The largest of all native yuccas in the United States, Joshua tree yucca (yucca brevifolia) can grow to 30 feet tall by 30 feet wide. Because of its substantial size, this plant is not for everyone. The rigid leaves are arranged tightly at the ends of the branches, are sharp-pointed and have small prickly teeth along their edges. The best view of these unique plants is in Joshua Tree National Park near Twentynine Palms, California.
Also commercially available are smaller Spanish bayonet (Y. aloifolia), Roman candle (Y. gloriosa) with a tropical appearance and banana yucca (Y.baccata) which is cold hardy to minus-20 degrees Fahrenheit.
Mexican blue yucca (Y. rigida) is one of the loveliest yuccas with its powder-blue leaves and plumes of bright white flowers. This Chihuahuan Desert native is a slow grower and can be up to 12 feet tall by 5 feet wide. As its lower leaves die, they hang down yet remain close to the trunk, forming a picturesque tan-colored skirt.
At the Arid Garden off Camino Encanto in Desert Hills I are several examples of mature yuccas. These plants get low to no regular maintenance, survive on rainfall, and have endured years of hot summers and unexpected cold winter nights. Is it any wonder that robust yucca plants have become symbols of the Southwest?
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
