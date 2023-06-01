IMG_1025.JPG

This mature, multi-trunk soaptree yucca at the Arid Garden shows off its many creamy-white flower heads.

 Mary Kidnocker

Yucca, Another Icon of the Southwest

By



Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?