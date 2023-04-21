IMG_3956.JPG

These lovely, old palo verde trees have survived many years along a dusty country lane in Pima County.

 Mary Kidnocker

What goes on when the air is filled with bright yellow… while stretched on the ground beneath are carpets of the same brilliant yellow color? It must be that the palo verde trees are blooming!

Native palo verdes (Cercidium spec) are among the most drought-tolerant trees in our desert. They are quite prolific and seem to be everywhere, especially during spring. Their branches are barely visible because of the dense lemon-yellow blooms. Masses of the small pea-like flowers literally drench the trees.



Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?