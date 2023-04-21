What goes on when the air is filled with bright yellow… while stretched on the ground beneath are carpets of the same brilliant yellow color? It must be that the palo verde trees are blooming!
Native palo verdes (Cercidium spec) are among the most drought-tolerant trees in our desert. They are quite prolific and seem to be everywhere, especially during spring. Their branches are barely visible because of the dense lemon-yellow blooms. Masses of the small pea-like flowers literally drench the trees.
Palo verdes are legumes, meaning seedpod-producing plants. Because of their ability to withstand extreme heat and intense sun, they are found throughout the Sonoran and Mohave deserts. They are recognized by their smooth green bark. Their name translated from Spanish means "green stick."
One of the more common trees in this family, the blue palo verde (Cercidium floridum) is so called because its bark is blue-green rather than the yellow-green like most. The blue palo verde blooms on leafless branches, and only after summer rains the small leaves appear.
During the balance of the year, its blue-green branches and stems substitute for leaves by producing the sugars necessary for survival. Without exposed leaf surfaces, the interior water supply is not quickly evaporated. This is an example of how a native plant has adapted to harsh desert life. In 1954, the native blue palo verde was chosen as the official Arizona State Tree.
Leafless much of the year, blue palo verdes appear to be evergreen because of their dense, spiny twigs and branches. After ripening in early summer, the seedpods that follow the flowers often hang onto the tree for months. For generations, Native Americans ground the seed and prepared them and the pods as cooked vegetables. The blue palo verde grows moderately fast and can get to 30 feet high with a similar spread. With an overall rounded form, it sends its lower branches toward the ground. Therefore, to discourage a weeping form, occasional trimming may be needed to provide for an overhead canopy.
Foothills palo Verde tree (Cercidium microphyllum) is a bit smaller, maturing at 10 to 20 feet high with an equal spread. This tree has yellow-green bark and buttery-yellow flowers appearing later than those of the blue. Its seeds are a staple of rodents that bury them for safekeeping. When monsoon rains appear, any uneaten seeds abundantly germinate, although only a few survive. Because bark photosynthesis is inefficient, this tree grows slowly on the low food production provided.
There are a number of other palo verde tree varieties, including the popular "Desert Museum" hybrid. This tree is a fast grower and usually matures at no more than 18 feet high with flowers that remain on the tree longer than those of other palo verdes. Because of the heavy bloom, these trees create a lovely yellow carpet beneath as blossoms fall.
To recognize the importance of trees, National Arbor Day is traditionally celebrated the last Friday in April. This year, why not select a palo verde for your landscape and then enjoy its majesty as it paints the desert in cheerful hues of yellow!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
