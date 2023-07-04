IMG_3457.JPG

Covered by thick white hair, mammillaria cacti add cool white to the Southwest summer garden.

 Mary Kidnocker

During the hottest days of summer, the color white adds a special coolness to the landscape. White flowers bring out the brilliance of other colorful flowers in the garden, particularly the pink, purple and blue ones. Following are a few favorites for the desert’s coming hot season environment.

Dusty miller is an Italian native perennial, one appreciated for its velvet-soft, white, finely divided foliage. This compact plant matures at roughly 12 inches high and wide, so it is perfect for growing in containers.

IMG_5323.JPG

Silvery dusty miller is prized for its nearly pure white freshness during the desert's hot seasons.
IMG_5326.JPG

"Silver King" artemisia contrasts beautifully with surrounding green agave plants.


Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?