During the hottest days of summer, the color white adds a special coolness to the landscape. White flowers bring out the brilliance of other colorful flowers in the garden, particularly the pink, purple and blue ones. Following are a few favorites for the desert’s coming hot season environment.
Dusty miller is an Italian native perennial, one appreciated for its velvet-soft, white, finely divided foliage. This compact plant matures at roughly 12 inches high and wide, so it is perfect for growing in containers.
Gaura, which is also called “whirling butterflies,” develops a set of long, wispy flower stems ending in small, star-like white flowers popping from pink buds. Its delicate stems moving with the slightest breeze appear to be graceful white butterflies on the wing.
White cloud Texas ranger is covered with gray leaves and dense, pure white flowers. It stands out among its many “cousins” with their pink, blue, lavender and purple blossoms. When not trimmed, this bush will mature at 8 feet high and wide.
White desert plumbago is a tidy, round native shrub covered with dense, glossy green leaves which intermittently produces clusters of small brilliant white flowers year-around. Cold hardy to 15℉ in winter, its foliage surprises by turning deep red, contrasting with the pure white blossoms.
Artemisia is a perennial valued for its cool, gray-green leaves with tiny hairs that make the foliage appear silvery-white. Upright with an open loose form, this plant matures at approximately 3 feet high and wide.
Why not consider choosing from these options with either silver leaves or white flowers to add that certain “cool feeling” to the hot desert summer.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
