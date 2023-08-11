White leaves or flowers are especially valued in the desert garden during days of extreme heat. These add a certain serenity and purity to the landscape on a particularly hot day. Only icy lemonade can compete when temperatures hit the triple digits. Now is the time to think “cordia.”
The plant genus Cordia contains approximately 300 species of warm-region trees and shrubs, many valued for their showy white flowers. There are two Mexican natives that are cultivated for our desert landscapes. Both are now beginning their summer bloom period.
The Texas olive tree, also called Mexican olive (Cordia boissieri) produces round, yellow-green fruit resembling olives, hence the common name. The fruits are eaten only by birds. Maturing at 15 to 25 feet high and wide, this tree develops a dense canopy of rough-surfaced, deep green leaves. After a hard frost (mid-20-degree temperatures) the foliage will turn brown but remain on the tree, dropping leaves slowly and requiring eventual clean-up.
Texas olive produces show-stopping flowering cycles nearly year around. Visualize a tree densely covered with clusters of 2-1/2 inch, pure white, crinkly, paper-thin petals with contrasting bright yellow centers. Hummingbirds are attracted to the flowers, and songbirds often build nests among the lush foliage.
The verdant leaves and masses of white flowers help the Texas olive fit right in with oasis or Mediterranean style landscapes. Actually, this small tree makes a perfect focal point in any desert garden. A mature example grows in the west end of the public Arid Garden, just off Camino Encanto in Desert Hills I.
Seen more frequently in this area is a close cousin in the cordia family, little leaf cordia (Cordia parvifolia). This semi-deciduous shrub shares some traits with the Texas olive, but has a much different overall appearance. In this case look for clusters of small 1-1/2 inch, delicate paper-like, white bell-shaped blossoms, gray-green leaves and open angular branching which adds year around interest.
Little leaf cordia matures at approximately 5 to 8 feet high and wide, is drought tolerant and cold hardy into the high teens. With supplemental water, it will bloom randomly from spring to autumn. During extremely dry conditions, it will drop its small leaves until again receiving moisture. Overall, it looks best during
warm, humid, rainy weather.
This shrub can be used singularly as a landscape focal point or grouped for screening or an informal hedge. Little leaf cordia flourishes in medians and along roadsides throughout the greater Tucson area.
These two cordias have no thorns, are drought tolerant, need little pruning, no fertilizing, are not susceptible to pests or disease... and during hot desert summers, just looking at their white flowers can help us feel cooler!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
