Friends and visitors from other parts of the United States find it hard to believe that we can enjoy colorful flowers in the garden during January. Let’s look at just a few plants that are currently dazzling the desert landscape.

Most globe mallows (Sphaeralcea ambigua) bloom from February to May in shades of orange, as well as pink, coral, purple, white, blue, and occasionally red. Reflecting the area’s mild winter, they are already showing their colors. With small gray-green crinkled leaves laced with fine hairs, these plants grow quickly to three feet tall with dozens of long-blooming stalks. Hardy to 20 degrees Fahrenheit, these reliable spring-flowering perennials are often seen growing in large patches along Arizona roadsides.

Large patches of Globe Mallow, considered wildflowers by many, can be found growing tall and colorful along southeastern Arizona roadsides throughout the year.
Silver foliage dense with small electric blue flowers adds brilliant color to a wintertime desert landscape.
Gaillardia flowers bloom in all the bright colors found in the typical Arizona sunset.
Woolly Jacket Prickly Pear is described by horticulturists as "always furry but never blooming," yet it developed its own way to reproduce.


Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

