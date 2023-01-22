Friends and visitors from other parts of the United States find it hard to believe that we can enjoy colorful flowers in the garden during January. Let’s look at just a few plants that are currently dazzling the desert landscape.
Most globe mallows (Sphaeralcea ambigua) bloom from February to May in shades of orange, as well as pink, coral, purple, white, blue, and occasionally red. Reflecting the area’s mild winter, they are already showing their colors. With small gray-green crinkled leaves laced with fine hairs, these plants grow quickly to three feet tall with dozens of long-blooming stalks. Hardy to 20 degrees Fahrenheit, these reliable spring-flowering perennials are often seen growing in large patches along Arizona roadsides.
Mexican Honeysuckle (Justicia spicigera), with its yellow-green foliage and bright orange flowers, is another perennial that is cold hardy to 20 degrees Fahrenheit and currently a riot of color. The flared flower petals are irresistible to hummingbirds throughout the year. The lush plants have reached four feet high and wide at the Arid Garden.
Azure Bush Germander (Teucrium fruiticans ‘Azureum’) is a small bush with silvery sage foliage that each winter is densely covered with ice-blue blossoms. This perennial is freeze-hardy, favored by bees and requires little maintenance throughout the year.
Cape Honeysuckle (Tecoma capensis) is a sprawling plant that spreads by sending runners that grow 10 to 15 feet long. From fall to winter, this South Africa native produces clusters of bright orange flowers with purple anthers while retaining most of its glossy, dark green leaves.
Firewheel, also known as "blanket flower" (Gaillardia species), produces stunning flowers with bands of yellow, red, orange, and brown nearly all year around. This small perennial is hardy to 10 degrees Fahrenheit and grows and shows well in containers.
Rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalis) is a valuable addition to any Arizona garden. Evergreen leaves produce a sharp, clear fragrance, and beekeepers prize its tiny blue flowers for their special honey. Bloom period is normally from March to May; however, it has already been in flower for weeks. Most Rosemary varieties are cold hardy to 10 degrees Fahrenheit.
As of this date, all of the plants mentioned are in bloom in The Arid Garden demonstration garden in Desert Hills I, adjacent to Camino Encanto.
But there is one more plant to be discussed, not because it is now in bloom, but because it has never bloomed! Woolly jacket prickly pear is unique and rare enough that everyone should visit it.
Here's the story on the woolly jacket prickly pear, as related by the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum.
“Woolly Jacket Prickly Pear (Opuntia species) is of mysterious origins. Little is known about it. Many prickly pears begin life covered in hair, but grow out of that stage in a few weeks. However, the gray-green pads of the Woolly Jacket are decorated with persistent, dense tufts of white wooly hair, always furry but never blooming. Without flowers, it is unknown what species or hybrid it really is. Growth is upright at first, but long pads will lean over, touch the soil, and begin to root. Grow this amazing cactus as an accent or specimen plant, stunning in a night garden or when backlit.”
Can you locate the few woolly jackets in this garden?
Stop by and enjoy the beauty of a desert garden in January, with a bit of uniqueness thrown in!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
