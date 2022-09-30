Collectors flock to flea markets, car fans inundate auto shows, and gardeners cannot stay away from plant sales! Since October is arguably the best month for planting in the desert, the time is right for plant sales.
Often these sales are major fundraisers for area non-profit organizations. Among sales annually filled with shopping gardeners are: Tohono Chul Park, Desert Survivors Nursery, and Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, to name a few. All of these are in nearby Tucson neighborhoods, within a short drive. Check newspapers or websites for exact days and hours of operation.
If your preference is closer to home, there are a couple of “proven winners” in Green Valley. From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 9, the beautiful gardens of the University of Arizona Master Gardeners will be open for viewing. Master Gardeners will be on-site to help with gardening questions, and a plant sale will occur.
This event will take place at the Pima County Cooperative Extension Offices on Whitehouse Canyon Road, just past the railroad crossing on the way to Madera Canyon. Stop by and meet the local “garden helpers” and perhaps discuss joining the 2023 annual training class.
If you have a garden question and cannot make these days, the Extension office is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. until noon. You may also call 520-648-0808, leave your phone number, and someone will return your call.
Many local gardeners look forward to the annual Green Valley Gardeners Fall Plant Sale at Desert Meadows Park, 999 S. La Huerta, near Abrego Drive and Continental Road. Plant Sale hours are Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. As in the past, there will be a wide variety of native and exotic plants available.
On Saturday, Oct. 22, in addition to the plant sale at the park, there will be an “Art in the Park” festival with artists, food trucks, music and a silent auction. Come join the fun and also purchase healthy plants to bring winter joy to your landscape.
Profits from this event help to support local community projects such as The Arid Garden, Allen Ogden Community Garden, development and upkeep of the gardens at Historic Canoa Ranch, beautification of area boulevard medians, renovation and maintenance of Desert Meadows Park, including vegetable plots grown for the benefit of local food bank.
Enthusiastic gardeners have learned where to find healthy plants at reasonable prices and additionally support worthy causes. May they also bring you many gardening successes!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
