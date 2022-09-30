petunias and yellow bells

These contrasting Mexican Petunias and Yellow Bells are among the many colorful and picturesque plants blooming at the Pima County Cooperative Extension offices. 

 Mary Kidnocker

Collectors flock to flea markets, car fans inundate auto shows, and gardeners cannot stay away from plant sales! Since October is arguably the best month for planting in the desert, the time is right for plant sales.

Often these sales are major fundraisers for area non-profit organizations. Among sales annually filled with shopping gardeners are: Tohono Chul Park, Desert Survivors Nursery, and Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, to name a few. All of these are in nearby Tucson neighborhoods, within a short drive. Check newspapers or websites for exact days and hours of operation.



Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

