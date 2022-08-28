Green Valley Gardeners: What a very strange hummingbird!

Have you recently noticed the hummingbird-like creatures hovering around nectar-filled flowers where they roll out their long proboscis to draw up the sweetness? It may look like a hummingbird … but you’ve just experienced some of the tricks of the adult White-Lined Sphinx Moth (Hyles lineata).
This Sphinx Moth is recognized by its over-sized eyes, furry brown body with obvious white stripes and pink underwings. Large for a moth, its body is 2-1/2 to 3-1/2 inches long, often with a 5-inch wingspan. Because of the plump body and smaller wing surfaces, it must beat its wings rapidly to remain aloft. These amazing flyers zoom about and then hover in mid-air as they sip flower nectar.
With antennae that help perform complex maneuvers, it also has a habit of “shivering” to warm flight muscles before taking off. This all requires abundant energy and produces lots of heat, so it feeds exclusively on nectar. This moth is often referred to as a “Hummingbird Moth” because of its bird-like size and fancy flight patterns.
While Hummingbirds prefer the color red, this moth goes for white or other pale colors. The best time to view them is in evening, especially after a rain. Because of the fast-flying pattern, they are difficult to photograph in flight. An important pollinator of Petunias, Evening Primrose, Salvia, Columbine, Honeysuckle, Clover, and Thistles, they are widespread from Southern Canada through Central America, especially in southeastern Arizona.
After monsoon season rains begin, the 5-inch, yellow-green horned caterpillar (larvae) stage of the Sphinx Moth begin their massive march to new territory, searching for soil which is easy to dig into. These hungry larvae may gather in large groups of perhaps millions, covering entire roadways, landscapes, and golf courses, often forming huge slick masses as they move.
The caterpillars prefer eating leaves of grape, tomato, portulaca, evening primrose, apple, and even small weeds protruding from sidewalk cracks. When alarmed, they can rear up their heads in a threatening manner and may emit a thick green substance from their mouths. Pupation to moths takes place underground, so the larvae must dig shallow burrows to complete their future.
Within two weeks the change to moth has occurred, and they must dig their way back to the soil surface. The moth then flies away; mating occurs shortly; and eggs hatch in a few days. In the Sonoran Desert there may be two broods per year.
The thought of millions of colorful and hungry caterpillars may seem overwhelming, but their real object is to find a place to continue their life cycle. Now after pupation, they become lovely “hummingbird look-alikes” that are some of the most important pollinators in the Southwest.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.
