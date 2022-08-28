Green Valley Gardeners: What a very strange hummingbird!

Looking much like a true hummingbird, this adult White-Lined Sphinx Moth enjoys the sweet nectar provided by blooming Salvia plants at The Arid Garden.

 Mary Kidnocker photo For the Green Valley News

Have you recently noticed the hummingbird-like creatures hovering around nectar-filled flowers where they roll out their long proboscis to draw up the sweetness? It may look like a hummingbird … but you’ve just experienced some of the tricks of the adult White-Lined Sphinx Moth (Hyles lineata).

This Sphinx Moth is recognized by its over-sized eyes, furry brown body with obvious white stripes and pink underwings. Large for a moth, its body is 2-1/2 to 3-1/2 inches long, often with a 5-inch wingspan. Because of the plump body and smaller wing surfaces, it must beat its wings rapidly to remain aloft. These amazing flyers zoom about and then hover in mid-air as they sip flower nectar.



