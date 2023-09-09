Vitex tree

Vitex, also called chaste tree, is not only pretty and sweet-smelling, but it also has an extended bloom period and produces very little debris. 

 Mary Kidnocker

Blooming since May, vitex (Vitex agnus-castus) trees can be traced to the time of Hippocrates, 2500 years ago. Over many generations, they have been also called chaste tree, monks’ pepper tree, Indian spice tree and sage tree. In this area, they are more likely identified as either vitex or chaste tree.

According to horticulturist Mary Irish, chaste trees were often grown in monasteries in Europe during the Middle Ages. Their edible berries were thought to decrease the monks’ interest in sex, hence the common name. Its success is not recorded, but the name remained.



Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

