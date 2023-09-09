Blooming since May, vitex (Vitex agnus-castus) trees can be traced to the time of Hippocrates, 2500 years ago. Over many generations, they have been also called chaste tree, monks’ pepper tree, Indian spice tree and sage tree. In this area, they are more likely identified as either vitex or chaste tree.
According to horticulturist Mary Irish, chaste trees were often grown in monasteries in Europe during the Middle Ages. Their edible berries were thought to decrease the monks’ interest in sex, hence the common name. Its success is not recorded, but the name remained.
These small trees display their vertical flower spikes in shades of deep blue, lavender, pink or soft white. The blossoms of this India native resemble lilac clusters held vertically above the foliage. Cutting off spent flowers as soon as they fade will encourage continued bloom annually from May through September.
To encourage more abundant and colorful flowering, planting of vitex is recommended for spring, in full sun and alkaline soils. During the first year, water deeply every 7 to 10 days. While young, apply slow release or organic fertilizer in fall and again in early spring. Once established, plants do not need fertilizing. They are cold hardy down to 10 ℉.
This tree is actually a deciduous shrub growing multi-trunked and upright with a global canopy. Pruned or “limbed up” when winter dormant, it will develop into tree form maturing at a height and spread of 10 to 20 feet. Water established trees weekly in summer; monthly in winter. This robust plant is susceptible to neither disease nor pests.
Often used in aromatherapy, vitex leaves have a pleasant, sage-like, spicy scent. Additionally, the small round seeds produce a pungent aroma and flavor much like black pepper.
Vitex is a clean, colorful tree; therefore, it is very effective near pools or patios. There are three examples of different ages and sizes of these trees at the Arid Garden, a demonstration garden off Camino Encanto in Desert Hills I. Volunteers work in the garden each Friday morning and will be pleased to point out and discuss these lovely trees. Selecting a vitex for your landscape can be an easy decision!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
