Green Valley Gardeners: Texas Ebony, another handsome desert tree

The uniquely dense, slow growing Texas Ebony has become a favorite tree of birds, wildlife, and professional landscapers throughout the Santa Cruz Valley.

 Mary Kidnocker photo For the Green Valley News

Current observation will affirm why many professional landscapers declare this small tree their favorite for our desert. A slow grower, Texas Ebony (Ebenopsis ebano) matures at 20 feet high and has ghostly-gray, short, twisted branches heavily equipped with stout spines. Interestingly, its extremely hard wood is not black as the name would imply, but a deep mahogany-red color.

Currently in bloom throughout the Santa Cruz Valley, this Southwest native produces dense clusters of creamy-white, puffball-like flowers that emit a sweet fragrance. The showy blossoms are especially delightful in the still evening air. Flowers are followed by large, dark brown, suede-like pods.



