Green Valley Gardeners: Texas Ebony, another handsome desert tree

Current observation will affirm why many professional landscapers declare this small tree their favorite for our desert. A slow grower, Texas Ebony (Ebenopsis ebano) matures at 20 feet high and has ghostly-gray, short, twisted branches heavily equipped with stout spines. Interestingly, its extremely hard wood is not black as the name would imply, but a deep mahogany-red color.
Currently in bloom throughout the Santa Cruz Valley, this Southwest native produces dense clusters of creamy-white, puffball-like flowers that emit a sweet fragrance. The showy blossoms are especially delightful in the still evening air. Flowers are followed by large, dark brown, suede-like pods.
Measuring up to 6-inches long, the unique Ebony pods are thick, hard, and woody, decorating the tree for months before falling. Because of their weight, the many pods do not blow around but drop directly beneath the tree, making for easy cleanup.
Another part of the Texas Ebony’s interest is its complex branching manner, twisting and changing directions repeatedly, producing unusual zig-zag stems. Because of its dense crown of deep green leaves, it shows more presence in the landscape than many “background” desert trees.
This tree should be planted a distance from walkways due to its small yet sharp spines at the base of each leaf. These thorns also make pruning a challenge.
The same as other native trees, the Ebony tries very hard to grow into a shrub form. For a tree shape, it will be necessary to cut away shoots that vigorously strive to become branches. Prune off while they are small and the job will be much easier.
Plant Texas Ebony in autumn or spring in full or partial sun. Most any soil type will be tolerated; however, good drainage is essential. Deep water every 7 to 10 days during the first year after planting.
Cold hardy to at least 25 degrees Fahrenheit, these trees are identified as drought tolerant. It is suggested that once established, they be watered twice a month in summer, monthly in winter. They are not susceptible to pests or disease.
Birds and wildlife appreciate the density of fortified foliage as a safe place when predators are around. The Cactus Wren, State Bird of Arizona, favors the thorny Ebony tree as a secure nesting place.
For a look before making your choice of trees, there is a small Texas Ebony at The Arid Garden, off Camino Encanto Drive in Desert Hills I. This tree was planted in spring of 2013 and has become a favorite of garden volunteers. Stop by on any early Friday morning, and someone will be happy to answer your questions about this young Texan.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone