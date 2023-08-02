The sweet aroma from Aunt Susan’s peonies may not be adapted to the desert garden. However, there are a number of scented plants that flourish here. Following are a few that may please your senses.

Artemisia, with its soft silver-gray foliage, provides visual contrast with native succulents and cactus. The foliage has a strong medicinal-like scent, adding more of its own uniqueness to the garden.



Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

