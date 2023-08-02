The sweet aroma from Aunt Susan’s peonies may not be adapted to the desert garden. However, there are a number of scented plants that flourish here. Following are a few that may please your senses.
Artemisia, with its soft silver-gray foliage, provides visual contrast with native succulents and cactus. The foliage has a strong medicinal-like scent, adding more of its own uniqueness to the garden.
Cassia, also called senna, are Australian natives that thrive in this area and are therefore widely planted. During early spring, these bushes are loaded with small, bright yellow sweetly-scented blossoms that add a heady aroma to the air.
Cleveland sage is a large shrub with intense blue flowers growing in whorls stacked along its tall stems. The herbal scent is so dramatic that the plant can easily be detected from the other side of the garden.
Rosemary leaves are covered with a sticky oil producing a sharp fragrance when touched and a rich flavor when cooked. As an added bonus, tiny blue flowers crowd the stems of this evergreen from winter through spring.
Texas mountain laurel is a shrub or a small tree with wisteria-like flower clusters that smell much like grape Kool-Aid, or perhaps bubblegum to some. This evergreen grows quite slowly, but blooms profusely even when very young.
A garden filled with colorful flowers, differing textures, and unique forms may still be incomplete without scented plants. Because defining a pleasant scent is personally subjective, it may take a bit of leaf-crushing and sniffing to find those that most appeal to you.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone