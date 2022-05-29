Green Valley Gardeners: Survival in the desert landscape

The month of June, with its high heat and water stresses, presents an opportunity to practice survival methods, especially in the garden. For now, do what is both possible and practical … hopefully soon the cooling seasonal rains will arrive to liberate the landscape.
When watering plants during the coming month, always be careful of hoses that are full of searing hot water. In the June sun for only a couple of hours, a garden hose holds water hot enough to damage foliage and shallow roots. Plants use water most efficiently in the hours just prior to dawn. Early watering cuts down on evaporation, keeps wet leaves from sunburning, and discourages fungal diseases.
Adding 2 to 4 inches of organic or rock mulch around plants will help decrease water usage. Mulch keeps the roots cooler, conserves moisture, and reduces weed invasion. In this area, most mulches are inorganic decomposed granite or crushed rock.
The word “soaking” means watering to a depth of one, two, or three feet depending on the type of plant. It may be tempting to overwater when the weather turns very hot, so be sure that the soil is well-drained and drying out slightly between watering. More plants die in the desert landscape from too much water rather than from too little!
Plants growing in containers should be watered daily this month. Annuals and perennials in the ground often need watering every two to three days or more to prevent wilting in extreme heat. Cactus, Agaves, Yuccas, Ocotillos, Desert Spoon, Hesperaloe, and other desert perennials appreciate a good soaking in June.
This month, Citrus should be watered to a depth of 2 to 3 feet every seven to ten days. Trunks of young citrus trees are commonly susceptible to sunburn. Protect these plants by covering the trunks with newspaper or applying a light coat of white latex pain.
During June, sunburn often stresses cactus and succulents. Shade cloth, which is available at hardware and garden centers, may be temporarily installed over the most vulnerable south and west sides of affected plants.
Agaves also may begin showing signs of stress this month. Leaves of certain Agave varieties may turn yellow or light green, with the skin becoming softer than usual. If watered every 3 to 4 weeks throughout the summer, they should return to normal when temperatures seasonally cool.
Keep roses watered deeply, heavily mulched, and with some afternoon shade. Continue to wash off plants early in the morning to keep dust down and help to control spider mites.
Shade your tomato plants and they may continue providing ripe fruit. However, most do not readily set new fruit in sizzling heat.
June can be a challenging month for both plants and people. Expect seemingly unending triple-digit temperatures with more dry winds and little if any rainfall. Wise water management and sun protection require close attention this month!
