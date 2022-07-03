Green Valley Gardeners: Summer gardening Q&A in the desert

It is now officially summer and monsoon season in the Santa Cruz Valley. Perhaps it’s time to look back at a few gardening questions received over the past months. Hopefully there will be something learned from the queries of others in our neighborhoods. Briefly, a few inquiries follow.
Q: I am planning to plant a few vegetables at my new home, but find that throughout my yard, there is only 3 to 5 hours of sun all day. What might I grow successfully?
A: Among vegetables that do best with this limited sun or even dappled shade are: most salad greens, peas, beets, Brussels sprouts, and radishes.
Q: Something in a web seems to eat my Salvia flowers before they completely open. What is it and what do I do?
A: Webworm eggs produce caterpillars that eat Salvia flowers. It is suggested that you spray the infestations every few weeks with Bacillus thuringiensis (BT) when the plants are budding. This product is readily available at local nurseries and hardware stores. Carefully follow instructions on the package.
Q: With which plants can I replace old, gnarly Oleanders in the landscape?
A: A few easy-care, desert-adapted Oleander substitutions are: Hopbush (Dodonaea viscosa), Arizona Rosewood (Vauquelinia californica), Jojoba (Simmondsia chinensis), or Sugar Bush (Rhus ovata).
Q: We would like a small tree to add atmosphere poolside. Any suggestions?
A: Three of the prettiest and cleanest (low litter) trees for this area are Arizona Kidneywood, Palo Blanco, and Mastic. All mature at 15 to 25 feet tall.
Q: Which houseplants are recommended for very low indoor light conditions?
A: Among those suggested are Spider Plant (Chlorophytum), Mother-in-Law’s Tongue (Sansevieria), Corn Plant (Dracaena), and tolerating the least light of all, Cast Iron Plant (Aspidistra).
Q: Is there anything that will discourage rabbits from my garden without harming them?
A: There are a number of available products that may be your answer. These are sprays that contain “smelly” ingredients like rotten eggs, garlic, and occasionally cayenne pepper. The odor can be quite offensive to wildlife and encourages them to leave the area. These sprays are widely available and are marketed under several names. Check with a local hardware or garden center. A thorough spray around the garden perimeter once a month might do the trick.
Q: What are the large, shiny black bees that loudly buzz through my garden? Are they dangerous?
A: These are the solitary Carpenter Bee, intimidating by their noise and size, yet not really aggressive. Looking much like a Bumblebee, they are approximately 1 inch long with a metallic-like body and a booming voice. At The Arid Garden in Desert Hills I., they are currently concentrated in the small Mexican Bird-of-Paradise tree.
Occasionally these bees will “dive bomb” and fly erratically around passing humans. However, it’s all an act! Male Carpenter Bees have no stingers. Females can sting, but are generally docile and rarely attack unless handled or provoked.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.