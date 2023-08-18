Along with monsoon season comes an abundance of ants seen throughout the garden and the home. Most can be tolerated; some are real pests, but all are at least a nuisance! Perhaps it again is time to review just a few of the more than 20 different ant species found in Pima County.
Much like earthworms in other parts of the country, ants are valuable for aerating and turning soil and helping to decompose organic matter. Low on the food chain, ants are important in the diet of birds, spiders, lizards and many other insects. A troop of ants will quickly devour food spills and dead insects. They also may be predators eating live insects. All of this helps clean our environment and makes them beneficial in the garden.
Harvester ants are one of the most common varieties. They form trails, carrying bits of leaves, seeds and other plant parts. Primarily seed eaters, these ants work during daylight hours. Their nests are flat with a noticeable entry in the center. A large area around the nest is cleared of plant material, with only seed casings stacked nearby. Be aware that when disturbed, harvesters can cause a nasty sting!
Leafcutter, also called farmer ants, are among the most frustrating in the garden. These creatures harvest leaves during night after choosing a favored plant to work on. The stolen leaves are not eaten by the ants but are used as food for their “fungus farm.”
Growing in the leafcutter nest is a specialized fungus which the ants eat. The process goes like the following: They select a shrub or tree maybe as far as several hundred feet away from the nest. During their foliage harvest, worker ants swarm over the plant and cut near-perfect circular pieces from the leaves. The circles are then dropped to the ground where the “transportation crew” wait to carry the leaf pieces back to the colony nest.
Leafcutter ants can completely strip a shrub or small tree in one night. Within the nest, the leaf pieces are cut into smaller pieces and added to their “fungus garden.” These ant colonies produce crater-shaped mounds surrounding the entrance. Some nests as deep as 15 feet underground have been found to contain over 1 million ants!
Tiny fire ants do not have a defined nest. If accidently disturbed, they will repeatedly sting, causing an intense, long-lasting, burning and itching sensation. These natives are different from tiny pharaoh ants that often invade our homes but neither sting or bite. The pharaohs are searching for sugars and fats that we and our pets consume.
Getting rid of ants is unlikely but to control their numbers, apply at colony entries any of the following: lemon juice, cayenne pepper, coffee grounds, citrus oil, tree tea oil or diatomaceous earth. Contact sprays may also be made from mint extract, Tabasco sauce or organic biodegradable soapy water.
Large numbers of seasonal ants will disappear when the monsoon season rains are less frequent... in the meantime, prepare to be patient!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
