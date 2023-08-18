IMG_5402.JPG

At the Arid Garden, monsoon season moisture has encouraged prolific "Sierra bouquet" Texas Ranger blossoms and the appearance of busy ant families.

 Mary Kidnocker

Along with monsoon season comes an abundance of ants seen throughout the garden and the home. Most can be tolerated; some are real pests, but all are at least a nuisance! Perhaps it again is time to review just a few of the more than 20 different ant species found in Pima County.

Much like earthworms in other parts of the country, ants are valuable for aerating and turning soil and helping to decompose organic matter. Low on the food chain, ants are important in the diet of birds, spiders, lizards and many other insects. A troop of ants will quickly devour food spills and dead insects. They also may be predators eating live insects. All of this helps clean our environment and makes them beneficial in the garden.



Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

